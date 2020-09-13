MIDDLEBURG – Middleburg resident Renee Sprenkel has a passion to see the people of the United States turn to Jesus Christ, and she’s starting in her local community.
Sprenkel is coordinating two separate afternoon prayer events: “The Return” on Sept. 26 at the Middleburg carnival grounds, and “Life Chain” on Oct. 4 at the Middleburg town square.
This will be the first year for “The Return”, which coincides with a national prayer movement centered on America’s returning to God through repentance and finding healing and restoration through Him. As part of the movement, there will be a prayer gathering on the National Mall in Washington D.C. on Sept. 26, which coincides with the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower.
As Sprenkel began planning to hold a local prayer gathering as part of the national movement, she said she also learned of a prayer march with Franklin Graham that will also take place that day in Washington D.C. and is also centered on seeking God for healing in our land. During the prayer march, participants will pray at various locations along the National Mall, from the Lincoln Memorial and ending at the U.S. Capitol.
Interestingly, the method was similar to what Sprenkel had already been planning for her local event — various individuals praying for different topics across the nation, such as government, schools, veterans, the medical community, businesses, and first responders.
“God just worked through me,” Sprenkel said. “He gave me the wisdom and direction on how I was going to run this event.” It was confirmation, she said, when she heard of the format for the prayer march in Washington: “It got me more and more excited about it.”
From 2:30 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 26 at the Middleburg carnival grounds, people are encouraged to gather for the event, which will formally be held from 3 to 4 p.m. – and even beyond that, Sprenkel said, “if God moves.”
Anyone concerned about the country is encouraged to come, she said. The prayer time will especially be focused on repentance.
“I just want our country to come back to what it was founded on,” she said. “I want people’s eyes and hearts to be open to looking to God and His Word.”
“I’m praying for a good turnout,” she said.
Penn Township resident Jim Sellers will be leading in prayer for the region’s, as well as nation’s schools, during the event. It’s a subject near and dear to the retired Midd-West teacher. He said he plans to pray for school safety — regarding the COVID pandemic as well as recent school shootings, as well as for teachers, students, administrators and parents.
“I’m asking for the Lord’s continued direction and guidance all the way,” he said, including in choices for curriculum development, that what is taught “would be pleasing to the Lord.”
Sellers is also part of the Life Chain event that will be held at the Middleburg town square on Oct. 4 from 2 to 3 p.m., beginning with prayer at 1:45 p.m. at the IGA parking lot.
He and Sprenkel have co-coordinated the local event for the past 25 years, coinciding with the National Life Chain event that involves gatherings held in communities throughout the country each year. This year, due to COVID-19, the official date for the national event will be Nov. 1, but many groups will be forming their socially-distanced life chains on Oct. 4.
For the past 33 years, the movement has brought together pro-life Christians each fall to prayerfully and peacefully stand in public prayer and repentance over the issue of legalized abortion.
For Sellers, the issue is very personal. About 50 years ago, he and his wife were faced with “an impossible choice” — whether to save his wife or the child she was carrying. He said they ended up choosing to abort the child. He still struggles today with whether they made the right choice.
“You can’t go back and do it over again,” he said, and it’s the permanency of the decision of abortion that he wants others to fully understand, so that they think long and hard before taking an unborn child’s life.
“I know God doesn’t make any mistakes,” he said, adding that he wants those with unwanted pregnancies to also be aware of the many people who “would love to adopt.”
The vigil includes participants holding signs, declaring messages such as “Adoption: the loving option”, “Abortion kills children”, “Abortion hurts women”, and “Jesus Forgives and Heals.” But they refrain from socializing with passersby and do not vocalize their messages.
Sellers said the event is held in “an attitude of prayer”.
Sprenkel said the participants remain respectful, staying off the sidewalks and away from street corners, so they don’t block traffic.
“It’s more powerful,” she said, “if people go by and see eyes closed, people kneeling, that they know you’re praying.”
Each year she coordinates and participates in this event, she said she hopes that the eyes and hearts of those going by will understand that “this is murder, it’s killing babies.”
If someone is passing by who is contemplating an abortion, she hopes their message will encourage the mother to give her baby up for adoption.
Sprenkel continues year after year holding this event and spreading the message, and said she plans to as long as “Abortion is still going on in our country.”
More information on the national events is available at thereturn.org and lifechain.org.