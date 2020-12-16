Valley woman works with poets around world to create anthology on COVID-19

In a time of upheaval it’s only natural to turn to poetic wordsmiths to capture the hopes and uncertainties people feel, and a local author has done just that.
Award-winning poet Melanie Simms, of Selinsgrove, has compiled the anthology “Poets with Masks On,” which features many leading Pennsylvania and international poets and is making the rounds of publishers.
The book was inspired by WKOK Sunrise Show host Mark Lawrence after he asked Simms how she felt the pandemic would change the face of poetry and her own writing.
“It inspired me to think of what I could do myself to contribute my own artistic experiences of the pandemic to the field of poetry,” Simms said. “I chose to create a pandemic anthology. I considered my list of friends and mentors and reached out to them. I also reached out to some of my own poetic idols, such as Richard Blanco, who served as President Obama’s Inaugural Poet, and Molly Peacock, President Emerita of the Poetry Society of America. Fortunately they all agreed to participate and share their experiences for this book.”
Compiling the works of fellow poets was a healing experience for Simms, giving her purpose when she was dealing with depression during the early phases of the pandemic.
“This book heals,” she said. “I want to help others heal as well through this.”
Though poetry books don’t always offer artwork, Simms asked Christine O’Connor, an artist from Schenectady, New York, to create original images. The women met through O’Connor’s son, Jason O’Toole, a Rhysling Award nominee for science fiction poetry and contributor to Simms’ book. When O’Connor learned the title of the book, she assumed “masks” referred to Halloween and thought the artwork would reflect more of a holiday/spiritual attitude.
“I had this concept about masking, revealing and not revealing, etc., etc.,” O’Connor said with a laugh. “And she was thinking COVID. Fortunately we straightened that out.”
O’Connor sent four pieces, including one with shades of blue and turquois and a mixed media collage of eyes and masked faces.
“With anything like this, people will have their own interpretation,” she said. “For me, it was people being together, being covered and trying to communicate primarily with our eyes.”
She noted that poetry offers another way to communicate. She encourages questions and comments on her work at oconnor.chris@verizon.net.
Readers will enjoy the wide variety of approaches to personal experiences on the pandemic, Simms said.
“Poets are particularly adept at handling sensitive topics such as this, and are often called to bear witness to some of the greatest human challenges and tragedies of our time,” she said. “I feel ‘Poets with Masks On’ will help give the public voice to those that need to process their pain and confusion of this experience. It’s cathartic. It helps us heal. It brings us together as a society.”
Simms reached out to prominent poets and received pandemic-themed works from, among others, Richard Blanco, who read his poem, “One Today” at former President Barak Obama’s second inauguration; Ellen Bass, Chancellor of the Academy of American Poets in 2017; and Molly Peacock, president of the Poetry Society of America for several years. Local authors of national repute include Gary Fincke, founder of the Susquehanna University Writers Institute and author of over two dozen books, and Marjorie Maddox, professor of English and creative writing at Lock Haven University and author of 11 collections of poetry.
“Poets with Masks On” will be Simms’ fourth book. Her fifth, “Alien Prophecy,” is her first science fiction novel. A former poet laureate of Perry County, she has been published in hundreds of journals and magazines and last year earned the Poetry in Transit Award from King’s College.
“I have many poems of place written about Sunbury, the Susquehanna River and Pennsylvania in general,” she said. “My poem about Susquehanna, ‘Ode to a Lover on the Susquehanna,’ is being used as lyrics for a song about rivers written by off-Broadway composer Leo Schwartz.”
Trying publish a book during the pandemic has been a challenge, Simms said, with publishers either closing or working on limited hours. Still, she is submitting her book for consideration and is awaiting responses. Her books and more information can be found at www.poetmelaniesimms.wordpress.com.
