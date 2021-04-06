LEWISBURG – The anticipation of a child’s birth is often met with excitement and even some anxiety. Add an unexpected pandemic, quarantine and masks, and pregnancy in the last year was more than memorable for many Valley women and their families.
“Pregnancy is an exciting time, but with COVID, it was more limited,” said Rebecca Russel, certified nurse midwife (CNM), UPMC Williamsport.
Some changes included office visits with limited visitors and no children, and deliveries with only one family support person.
“It is important to keep patients safe at all Geisinger hospitals,” said Molly Fragale, CNM, Geisinger. “With that in mind, steps were taken at the on-set of the pandemic to protect our patients, staff and the community from COVID-19 by temporarily restricting routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients. Delivering mothers were allowed only one support person during labor and no visitors were allowed.”
Valley moms had to go through some of these experiences without the people they wanted by their side.
“I went to all of my later prenatal appointments in my third pregnancy last year alone due to COVID. My final ultrasound, no one was allowed to join me, not even my spouse,” Whitney Lloyd, of Hartleton said.
Ultrasounds can be special and they can also be heartbreaking, Lloyd said.
“At these appointments, mothers don’t always hear ‘baby is looking great,’ but rather ‘I’m sorry there’s no heartbeat.’And that’s news that no mother wants to experience alone,” she said, adding her ultrasound went well and her baby was fine. However, she knows that is not the case for everyone.
Jamie Keller, of Selinsgrove, found out she was expecting just before COVID became a household name in February 2020. From March 2020 onward, prenatal appointments quickly changed.
“Since we were in quarantine, I was not allowed to take my children with me to doctors appointments and to make matters worse my husband wasn't able to attend either because we didn't have anyone to watch our children since all of our family was in quarantine,” Keller said.
Ease in restrictions
Juli Pyle, CNM, with Evangelical in Lewisburg noted the restrictions from a year ago are still very similar today, but they have eased up some. At Evangelical, support visitors were and are allowed to be present with pregnant moms for the first visit and ultrasound. All other visits have been restricted to just the pregnant woman. Masks are required for every visit.
During labor and delivery, one support person has been allowed. Early in the pandemic, that support person could not leave the hospital. Today those support visitors are able to leave for food and other needs and return to the woman’s room. Every person is tested for COVID when they enter labor and delivery, Pyle said.
Evangelical allowed patients to face time or video on their phones so significant others could be a part of the appointment to view ultrasounds and hear heartbeats.
Russel said early on in the pandemic it was required by UPMC that spouses/significant others not leave the room at all during labor and delivery. That has since been lifted and those individuals can now leave and return. Masks are recommended for everyone in the room including the mom giving birth.
A year later, some hospitals have begun to ease their restrictions.
“Recently, Geisinger brought back in-person visits to hospitalized patients, with some restrictions. Doulas are part of the care team and not considered visitors,” said Fragale. “All support persons and visitors must complete a health screening, including a temperature check, before entry, wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room.”
Fear of the unknowns
Pyle said the fear of being alone for these special moments was the biggest concern for patients — moreso than the virus itself.
For others, the worst part was simply the unknown.
“When it came closer to my due date is when my panic began to set it in, because there were many more unknowns in regards to how the hospital experience would be. We chose to deliver at Geisinger in Bloomsburg because of it being a smaller facility,” Keller said.
The unknown regarding how quickly the virus could spread was frustrating for moms with newborns.
“We had little information on COVID, I kept my daughter home and we looked and visited our family through our window. I was so scared of what could happen to us, it truthfully ruined the joy of the pregnancy for me,” said Lauren Wonsik, of Sunbury.
Wonsik’s daughter was born in May as the pandemic was ramping up. Out of uncertainty about what was ahead with this unknown virus, Wonsik was cautious.
“She lost out of everything the first year of her life because I didn’t let her leave the house.”
Testing positive for COVID
Sometimes the expecting mom would contract COVID and need to quarantine. While pregnant women do not have lowered immune systems, they are at a slightly higher risk for getting a severe case of COVID, Russel said.
Randi Wheeland delivered her son seven weeks early in December. She tested positive for COVID after being admitted to the hospital. She was asymptomatic. “I was surprised and shocked. How? Why? What did this mean for me and this baby? For my husband?"
Wheeland asked a NICU doctor what this would mean. She had to quarantine 10-14 days. That time of bonding for mothers and babies at the moment of birth did not happen for Wheeland.
“I saw my sweet boy for about 20 to 30 seconds before he was taken to the NICU. That was the first and last time I was able to see my new baby boy after delivering for nine days. No bonding. No pictures other than the two I quickly reminded my husband to get. That’s it. That’s the only physical contact we were allowed to have with our newborn until December 10th.
Anxiety was high for some moms more than others.
Keller said her anxiety was heightened when she learned she needed a C-section in September.
“I tend to have bouts of anxiety and not being able to have our family with us was really tough for me, especially when I was told I was going to need to have a c-section. The staff were great and everyone was very accomodating during the whole hospital experience,” Keller said.
“One benefit of COVID was that there was more open conversation about anxiety and depression,” Pyle said, something pregnant moms may not have discussed pre-COVID. This dialogue helped medical professionals provide the necessary care for these patients including counseling, meditation and in some cases, medication.
At Evangelical, COVID-positive moms were not separated from their newborns. An isolette was placed in the room. If mom was breastfeeding, she was required to wear a mask, Pyle said.
“There is a 24-48 hour testing on babies born to COVID positive moms,” she said, and support visitors were encouraged to care for the baby as much as possible.
At UPMC Williamsport, COVID positive moms are not separated from their babies. The mother is masked, but the baby remains in the mother’s room as long as baby is stable, said Public Relations manager Tyler Wagner.
Pyle said she saw more positive pregnant women during the local surge in December and January.
And then there are the births that were beyond special despite all of the COVID-related obstacles.
Patricia Hinkel, of Ashland, is a nurse who worked through the early part of the pandemic until her baby was delivered in June. She was exposed to the virus during her pregnancy and had to quarantine. She had an experience like many other moms, with all of the limitations.
However, “This pregnancy was incredibly special because it was my rainbow baby after 2 losses. I gave birth one week after I stopped working.”
Jamie Keller’s journey continued a month after her daughter’s C-section birth. Her daughter Charli had a distended stomach and needed to be flown to the hospital. She recovered well after treatment.
“Being pregnant and delivering during a pandemic was a trying and unique experience and if I learned one thing it is that you should cherish every moment you're given and while it may not have been ideal, there are still blessings given to us.”
Pregnancy and vaccines
One year after the pandemic began, pregnant moms have a new concern. “The number one question I get now,” said Pyle. “Is should I get vaccinated?”
Both Pyle and Russel, said there are no recommendations stating pregnant women should be vaccinated.
“There’s no long term data right now,” Pyle said, “we need to be comfortable with the data.”
Russel and Pyle both said they are not discouraging pregnant women from getting the vaccine. If a pregnant woman feels she is at risk in other ways mentioned in the Tier One area, she should be vaccinated.