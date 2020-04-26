Numerous work and volunteer ministry opportunities for Rodney and Emily Murphy, of Sunbury, made it difficult to book a return to Punta Cana — the place the couple shared their honeymoon and desperately wanted to return to for their five-year anniversary.
“There were so many scheduling conflicts, especially as our group expanded to include a number of close friends,” said Rodney. “We had work schedules, a college graduation and other things to factor into it all. Finally, we chose a date that worked for everyone — and now the trip is canceled.”
The coronavirus pandemic ultimately forced the airlines the Murphys were going to use to shut down flights — making it impossible to travel to the beachside Dominican Republic resort town.
“The resort itself expected us to honor our commitment even though they currently aren’t open during the coronavirus situation,” said Rodney. “Fortunately, with the airlines canceling, there was no way we could get there and our travel agent was able to use wording in the contract to get them to refund most of our $3,200 (minus trip insurance of $118 for each of Rodney and his wife).”
Their agent, Jennifer McCarley of Journeys by Jen, admitted that many have been struggling with the loss of vacations due to coronavirus.
“I just received a message from some clients that were to be married, and they seemed to be having a really hard time with it — as you can imagine when your dreams of a wedding and honeymoon are not happening as you had planned,” she said. “I have had several honeymoons that have had to be rescheduled. The great thing is that some clients had 90 days from cancellation to pick a rebooking date. Then others have travel vouchers they can use through December 2021. They are offering some great solutions for those that even don’t have travel insurance.”
McCarley said the travel industry is optimistic that things will soon return to a more normal flow.
“Most cruises are hoping to resume in July,” she said. “Domestic and international travel will vary by location, but we've got lots of people expecting to be traveling by September and we're hopeful that's the case.”
For Rodney, the loss goes beyond the emotional let-down and near-loss of thousands of dollars.
“We had been working hard to bank hours of vacation time, making sacrifices of other events in life to help save time for this trip,” he said.
The Murphys and their travel companions aren’t the only ones in the Valley who are heartbroken over lost vacation. A post on The Daily Item’s Facebook page attracted more than 250 comments from people who are reeling from the loss of time away. Some of their stories include:
Danielle Matusheski, of Middleburg: “I was training for a half-marathon that was in Atlantic City, New Jersey. On the boardwalk, two-day event for May 15-16. My race was postponed until next year and thank goodness we were able to get our money back for the Hard Rock Hotel for the weekend. I was really looking forward to this!”
Melinda Beck, of Lewisburg: “We were supposed to go on a cruise to the Bahamas out of Norfolk, Virginia, in October on the Carnival Radiance. The Carnival Victory was to get a makeover into the Carnival Radiance but because of the virus and things being closed, everything is getting pushed back and our cruise was canceled.”
Liz Folk, of Watsontown: “For the past couple of years, we have gone to Florida in March. This year we were so excited as we had reserved an Air BNB on a sailboat in Key West. We had also made reservations so that we could attend the St. Patrick's Parade in Savannah. Just days before our trip, Savannah canceled the parade. However, we decided to venture out to see how things would go. At this point, there had not been many coronavirus cases in Georgia. On March 17, Florida shut down all restaurants and bars, so we canceled our trip to Key West. Within a half an hour, Air BNB refunded our full reservation. We drove for 16 hours to get back to Pennsylvania. Certainly not the vacation we had planned.”
Rachel Taylor, of Penns Creek: “My husband and I and our two foster kids were supposed to go to Oklahoma for my husband’s cousin’s wedding and we were going to go see historic Route 66. Now I fear the kids may never get something that amazing!”
Debra Dixon, of Sunbury: “I’ve never taken my kids on a real vacation, my daughter was turning 6 on April 3 and thought it would be a great time. I paid for plane tickets in January and planned on surprising her and and two of my sons with a trip to Disney. Disney closed in mid-March and the resort did also shortly after. I was laid off shortly after and cashed in my vacation time so, needless to say, my daughter’s birthday present didn’t happen and my vacation time is gone. American Airlines would not refund the plane tickets but gave us a credit for that amount that has to be used by Dec. 31. There’s no way after a layoff and being out of work that a vacation by then seems feasible so looks like we will be out of the plane ticket money also.”
Selena Stewart, of Sunbury: “I was taking my daughters on a cruise for my oldest one’s graduation gift the last week of March and it got canceled. I’m not sure when to reschedule it for because I don’t know when they are rescheduling prom and graduation. Plus, she starts college in August so she will be away after that.”