To describe himself on his website, Van Wagner says, “Born in Pennsylvania. Lives in Pennsylvania. Makes music. Mined coal. Logged trees. Teaches kids.”
That sums it up for this musician and environmental science teacher at Lewisburg Area High School whose songs have titles like “Churches and Bars,” “Where the Bears Dance,” “Four Days of Rain” and “83lb Hammer.”
He said he had a lot of fun creating his latest album, “You Can’t Force A Mule.”
“I recorded it at Al Paul’s studio in Elysburg. He did a great job,” Wagner said. “One of the most unique songs on the album is ‘Catch a Fish in the Susquehanna,’ which I recorded using a mouth bow I made.”
The mouth bow is the oldest stringed instrument on the planet and is believed to date back as far as 15,000 years ago, Wagner said. To hear his song and see the mouth bow being played, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1p0_USsJBE&feature=youtu.be.
Some of his senior students, Wyeth Martin, Ethan Spaulding, Will Tower and Eric Starr, sang the chorus for Wagner’s song, “Alone and in the Pines.”
“For all of us, it was so fun,” Martin said. “It was our first time experiencing a recording studio. We all had a blast doing it.”
Surprisingly, teens relate to Wagner’s folksy style.
“I think his music is amazing,” Martin said. “He can pick any topic and create a song about it. He uses subjects and topics he teaches us in school as a song. He also tells stories about skating and mining in his music.”
“I think Mr. Wagner’s music is unique to other types of folk and folk-rock music because he is writing songs about the places he’s lived/worked and some of the people he’s met,” Spaulding said. “I believe his music tells people the history of the Susquehanna Valley and some of the stories that come with it.”
Wagner writes songs about the people and places he experiences.
“Pennsylvania is the center of my music,” he said. “The rich history of our area and the unique culture of local people inspires me to create songs about this area.”
“It’s cool to see kids taking a step away from rap music and listening to his music,” Martin said. “He has such great energy and will stop and play music wherever and whenever.”
Wagner has produced several albums and regularly performs in local events and venues.
“Wags invited and had us perform with him at his 100th concert at Elk Creek (Café & Aleworks, in Millheim),” Martin said. “He’s more than a teacher to us, and it will be hard to say goodbye.”
Like other musicians, Wagner has had several bookings cancel this week as a result of the COVID-19 social distancing measures. He expects there will be more cancellations ahead but has found a unique way to recoup some of that loss and keep his music out there.
“I play at Elk Creek Cafe every month for tips only,” he said. “It’s amazing how generous people are there, but they always give me enough to make it worth me coming back. That made me think, ‘why not try it from home?’ So I recorded a ‘live concert’ at home and posted the video with a link to a PayPal tip jar. People put in over $100 in two days. This generosity is appreciated.”
Wagner’s music is available on iTunes, Apple Music. Spotify and on his website, www.vanwagnermusic.com.
“Wags might be the only artist I can listen to all day and not get tired of,” Spaulding said, adding jokingly, “(I) may be a little biased.”