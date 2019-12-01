The weather was glorious for the Veterans Day Ceremony held in Mifflinburg on Nov. 2. The ceremony took place in Mifflinburg Park at the Union County World War II Honor Roll. The crisp, cool weather and bright sunshine added to the beauty of the day. I walked to the Honor Roll with Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney. He told me about the ceremony and about some of the veterans who would be attending. The mayor also told me about Dot Zechman from Laurelton, who attends every year. Dot was already seated as we walked by. I had been invited by Doug Walter who organized the event with the help of many dedicated volunteers.
I was enchanted by the multiple Rosie the Riveters who were wearing their signature bandanas, work boots, dungarees (jeans) or coveralls, and jackets. The “Rosies” did important work during WWII when men were called to serve in the Armed Forces. The “Rosies” served our country in a different way. The Rosie the Riveters at the ceremony included Desiree Snook, Jennifer Royer, Melinda Snook, Leanne Keefer Bechtel, Violet Kincer and Debi Reichenbach. Korean War veteran Tom Reimensnyder was talking with the “Rosies” before the ceremony began.
I walked over to a table from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Readjustment Counseling Services to look at the information and chatted with Juanita Cook, the Veterans Outreach representative from the Williamsport office. I'm including the contact information for any veterans who would like to get in touch: (570) 327-5281; Juanita.Cook@va.gov.
Veterans Arlin Rishel and Don Turner and Arlin's wife, Rebecca Rishel, were pleased to be at the ceremony and we talked about the importance of honoring our veterans. The Good Time 4-H was well represented. This gracious group of young volunteers were very happy to take part in the ceremony. I spoke with Garrett Frank, Alec Klinger, Rigel Bechdel, Rhys Klinger, Sylvia Rishel, and Patricia Shively. The Children of the American Revolution were also represented.
I walked over to the Honor Roll to read some of the names of our local heroes. Three men were standing guard: James Mitchell (Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait), Gene Ackley (Vietnam) and Clarence Chambers (Vietnam). It was an honor to talk with them and thank them for their service.
I made my way to the seating area for Gold Star families and introduced myself to Linda and Tom Baysore. Their son, Tom Baysore Jr., lost his life serving our country in Afghanistan on Sept. 26, 2013.
The ceremony began with the presentation of colors by the Shikellamy JROTC. The Boy Scouts (Troop 520), Girl Scouts (Community 642) and Cub Scouts (Pack 3520) then led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance. Frank read a beautiful poem titled "I Am a Veteran." After the recitation the Nazarene Church Singers sang a lovely version of "America the Beautiful."
The featured speakers were Vietnam Veterans Michael Balducci and Buzz Meachum. Both Buzz and Michael work with veterans who have gotten into trouble with the law once they came home. They reiterated that our veterans come home with unseen wounds. It is our duty to honor, help, and remember our veterans, Michael urged. Buzz talked about "Battle Buddies" and being a mentor to returning veterans. Both of these men are to be commended for their work with veterans as are all of the volunteers who give of themselves to help our veterans.
Noted singer KJ Reimensnyder-Wagner read the names of the local men who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The man who made this wonderful event happen, Walter, spoke next. He thanked Mifflinburg for hosting the ceremony. Al Hess and Rev. Richard DeVett ably assisted with shared words, the invocation, and benediction. Doug announced that a flag-retirement ceremony would take place immediately after the conclusion of the ceremony. The American Legion in New Berlin was serving a meal for all who attended in honor of our veterans.
The ceremony ended with taps and a three-round military salute.
Ellen Machemer stopped to speak with me as people were leaving. She told me about her father, Naval veteran Andrew Machemer, 96, who fought in WWII. Ellen drove from New England to be at the ceremony. What a beautiful tribute to her dad...
It was an honor for me to be at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Mifflinburg. My son in law is a Navy veteran and my late ex-husband served in the Army during Vietnam and graduated from Pennsylvania Military College, Chester, PA. Honoring and helping our veterans is imperative. Thank you veterans, for your service.
Until next time...
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at onthescenefsc@gmail.com.