By Justin Strawser
ELYSBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening of Knoebels Amusement Park for two months in 2020.
Park officials are now looking forward to a full season when the park opens for its opening day on April 24, making sure to continue following the guidelines set forth by the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new season will have the debut of a ride that never opened in 2020 and new foods.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t express how grateful I am for our team’s dedication and diligence,” said President/Co-Owner Dick Knoebel.
“Thanks to them, we were able to provide a safe place for families to make memories in the midst of a challenging year. We look forward to once again providing an escape for our guests, and employment for many throughout our area. Our team has been hard at work preparing for our 95th season since we closed last season. Only a little more than forty days until April 24... But who’s counting?”
“This particular situation has been extended and something we could not have predicted,” said Stacy Yutko, the park’s public relations director. “It’s required us to learn a whole new set of skills to operate. We are a business with a limited time frame to operate. To lose out on more than 40 days of operation in a limited season makes a great impact on a business. We couldn’t be more grateful that we were able to open.”
Yutko praised the team for managing the situation and guests for complying with guidelines in order to have a “safe, happy environment.”
“We were able to provide our guests with a positive, memorable experience during a challenging time,” she said.
Last year, the park operated at 50 percent capacity and only 40 of the 64 rides were open. This season Yutko said the goal is to open more rides, but certain attractions—the Saloon, Ball Crawl, Sky Slide and Space Walk, among other—will remain closed, said Yutko.
At least 3,800 square feet of plexiglass was installed at food stands, gift shops and guest services.
More than 150 sanitizing stations from Geisinger were also installed around the park.
Social distancing markers are at all rides queues and food lines. Face coverings are required for all guests over the age of 2 and all employees unless actively dining. This includes those who received the COVID-19 vaccine. Rides will be frequently cleaned and sanitized, said Yutko.
Reminders will be broadcast on the park’s PA system and information will be available on the park’s new radio system as well as the park’s website, she said.
Staffing was also a challenge in 2020. When the park opened in July, many of the park’s 2,300 employees did not return.
The park’s job fair in March was canceled. This year, the hiring process is all online and employees can apply at knoebels.com/jobs; orientation will also be online, said Yutko.
Opening hours may also be adjusted to allow for the rebuilding of staff and extra time to prepare the park in the morning, she said.
“We had 1,450 total team members in 2020, and our target for this year is 1,800, including our 150 full-time,” said Yutko. “We would be thrilled to hire 550 new seasonal team members and hope for the return of 1,100.”
Knoebels also debuted “Joy Through the Grove — A Christmas Light Experience,” a drive-thru light display during the Christmas season that brought “new excitement” to employees and guests, said Yutko.
The success of the event means Knoebels will be working on it again for the upcoming holiday season later in the year.
2020 ride to re-debut
The Tornado was scheduled to debut last year, but the pandemic paused many of the park’s projects, including the ride. It will debut for opening day, said Yutko.
The 32-passenger ride will be located near the StratosFear. Visitors need to be 38 inches tall to ride Tornado with an adult, and 48 inches to ride alone. Eight cars hold four passengers each in individual seats facing the in-Justin side of the car. Once the ride reaches speed moving in a circle, it tilts 20 degrees and lifts the cars up to 15 feet from ground level
Tornado was manufactured by Wisdom Rides in Colorado, which also built the Cosmotron.
The Flying Turns was also not open last year. It will open after renovations of an additional lift hill near the end of the ride to decrease the downtown of the ride.
Yutko also teased some “secret updates” to the Haunted Mansion.
“Some changes that are made in the Haunted Mansion from season to season are done at the request of the mansion residents, while others seem to just ‘happen’ due to the ancient curse placed on the building,” she said. “Some changes require a closer look, while others are unmistakable. This season, guests who frequent the mansion should notice the changes.”
New food
The International Food Court is getting a garlic butter bacon burger, a grilled or fried balsamic chicken sandwich and Nashville hot blue cheese dressing.
The Cookie Nook is getting a variety of Bubble Tea options. The Patio Grill is getting buffalo chicken fries.
The Twister stand is getting new bakery items and edible cookie dough. The Potato Barn is getting cole slaw and chili.
Other notable changes:
A new light package on the Giant Wheel, which debuted at Joy Through the Grove.An Expansion of the Backyard BBQ.Completing the program to become a Certified Autism Center through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.Holiday treat packages are available for online orders