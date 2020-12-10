Volkswagen’s Jetta once stood apart as a spunky alternative in a world of bland sedans.
In today’s automotive landscape, where cookie-cutter crossover vehicles have replaced four-door cars as the monuments to monotony, the Jetta stands out even more.
It’s still enjoyable to drive, with a lightweight, tossable feeling and sensations that make the driver feel connected to the road — all the things enthusiasts love. While it’s not as thrilling as its little brother, the Golf, it nonetheless perfectly blends an engaging feel with family-friendly practicality.
This year, updates are more pragmatic: changes to technology that add appeal for non-enthusiasts, too.
The latest generation Car-Net and Wi-Fi hot spots are now standard on all Jetta trims, including five years of Car-Net services at no charge. You can start and stop the vehicle remotely, lock and unlock the doors from afar, see where the car parked most recently, know whether the windows are up or down, and much more, all through a snazzy new smartphone app.
Wireless charging is also standard on SEL and SEL Premium trims, while a six-speed manual transmission is standard on R-Line versions. Volkswagen deserves major kudos for keeping the manual transition alive in the Jetta, a car that feels much more rewarding when you shift it yourself.
Aside from those tech updates, the 2020 Jetta remains what it always has been. It offers a lot of bang for the buck and driving fun at every trim level, including the top-end SEL Premium version VW sent me to test.
The test car’s 1.4-liter engine doesn’t make a whole lot of power — just 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque — but it feels surprisingly quick from the driver’s seat for a car that’s rated at 40 mpg on the highway.
It’s also impressively roomy. That 40-mpg milestone is easy to hit in smaller cars, but the Jetta doesn’t make you sit in a cramped space to get good fuel economy.
There’s one thing I’d improve if I had magic powers, and it’s admittedly completely subjective. I’d make the Jetta look more interesting on the outside to match its driving feel.
A more polarizing body might not help its sales numbers, but it would make me — and likely a lot of VW brand fanatics — happy if it had more of the brand’s historic quirkiness. As it is, the styling is pretty enough but also could be mistaken for a Ford or Hyundai by people who don’t know any better.
If you want a sportier look, the Jetta R-Line adds a bit of drama with 17-inch wheels, a more eye-catching back bumper with dual exhaust outlets, and gloss black trim on the grille and mirror housings.
Pricing starts at $18,895 for the base S trim with a manual transmission or $19,695 with a snappy eight-speed automatic. The SE adds more standard equipment for $22,545.
My favorite version, the R-Line with a manual transmission, starts at $22,695. It’s $23,495 with an automatic.
People looking for more comfort and convenience will pick the SEL, priced from $25,495, or the SEL Premium at $27,945. These top two trims include a lane-assist and adaptive cruise control system as standard equipment.