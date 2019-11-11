As a nation, we appreciate military honors at funerals for our loved ones who served, but providing those honors requires the work of dedicated volunteers.
Looking out over the rim of his trumpet, Brandon Moore, member of the United States Marine Band, tried to keep his mind on playing "Taps" for the young gunnery sergeant who had been killed while defusing a bomb.
“I still have an image in my head of standing in the balcony of the church in Camp Lejeune (North Carolina) looking at the three little children and the mother and wondering what they’re going through,” Moore said.
As a marine from 2008 to 2012, Moore has played the trumpet for numerous events, including Fourth of July parades and Veterans Day services. He also joins with other volunteers to provide a full military funeral – flag, rifle salute, "Taps" – for local veterans.
“It’s a way to pay respect to the fallen veterans and the people that put their time and effort into making the country what it is,” Moore said. “At least you can pay your respect and do your duty.”
Tom Reimensnyder, of Mifflinburg, served with the First Armored Amphibian Battalion in the 1st Marine Division during the Korean War.
“I was honored to help the South (Koreans) get democracy,” he said. “I was really proud of that.”
For years he has helped organize buglers and riflemen to preside at military funerals. He, too, played "Taps" on his harmonica during the Korean War when fellow fighters died. During a funeral several years ago he watched in dismay as the United States flag was folded and an honor guard member read the American Legion’s graveside service words of committal.
“I just was beside myself,” Reimensnyder said. “At that point I said, I am going to do it from memory.”
If he attends a veteran’s funeral where "Taps" is not played, he plays it himself on his harmonica.
“This is the very last thing that this veteran has while he’s on the face of the earth, and I want to make sure he gets proper honors before he gets buried,” Reimensnyder said. “And that includes 'Taps' and the folding of the flag. If it’s done properly, there’s nothing more beautiful.”
Clarence Chambers, of Mifflinburg, has helped Reimensnyder for the past 10 years, and in the past six months, has taken over more of the responsibilities.
“Most of the time it is very emotional for the family, especially when they play 'Taps,'” said Chambers, who served on a destroyer in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1967. “It’s hard to stand there and witness that, but that’s what we do. The guys in the honor guard and I believe very strongly in it or we wouldn’t be doing it.”
Chambers credited John Haffer, honor guard commander, and members from the Mifflinburg American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964 with continuing the military funeral tradition.
“It’s a team effort from everyone else here. We couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
Matthew Wagner, retired band director of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been playing "Taps" at veterans’ funerals since 2016. A member of the Sons of the American Legion, participating in the funerals brought him closer to his father, Jack Wagner, who was then still living and a member of the American Legion.
“It’s a way I can serve the local veterans, and I enjoy doing it,” Wagner said. “It’s an honor to do it.”
He noted that a live performance of "Taps" has more appeal than a recording. The bugler can put more feeling into the performance.
“It’s a short tune but it’s a special melody for the veterans to hear,” he said.
Tom Reimensnyder’s wife, Peggy, agreed. “Even if I hear it on the radio, it affects me," she said, pointing to her heart. “In here.”
Wagner recalled playing "Taps" one day in an area of the cemetery where dozens of veterans were buried and “a sea of flags” fluttered in the wind.
“It was just impressive to see that many flags from that era. World War II, Korea and Vietnam,” he said. “We perform the duty whether it’s raining, snowing or sunny because it’s important to perform that rite.”
People have thanked the honor guard members and sent notes of appreciation, which means a lot to them.
“I will keep doing it as long as I can,” Moore said.