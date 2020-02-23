Volunteers needed to help children who experience abuse

Nationwide, nearly 700,000 children experience abuse or neglect each year that puts them in the court system to determine their outcome. Instead of playing with neighbors and making happy family memories, these children attend court hearings, adjust to foster homes and transition to new schools. That’s a heavy burden for a child to carry. With a court-appointed special advocate (CASA) like Sandy Spencer dedicated to their case, vulnerable children have someone by their side, speaking up for their best interests.
Sandy’s superpower is her volunteer role as a CASA. Over the past 16 years, Sandy has been responsible for eight cases encompassing 19 children. Putting aside her assumptions about how families should function, and keeping an open mind to the concept that families can change for the good, Sandy spends time with the entire family unit — including foster families — to observe and gather information about the child’s social situation, medical information and support systems. Her report to the court helps determine the best outcome for the child. Remembering that “you’re not there to take the kiddos home with you” and it’s “not your job to make it happen for the family” is pivotal to her role.
Although the goal is to keep the family intact, Sandy knows that “if it’s in the best interest of the child”, a fresh start with another family may be her recommendation. Seeing each case through to the final disposition is essential, as the CASA is often the only consistent adult in the life of the child. Parents come and go (sometimes to prison); caseworkers, therapists and attorneys change. Sandy is adamant that this volunteer job is not for everyone, but with every case, she knows she’s made a difference for the children. It’s especially meaningful to the children and families that as a CASA, Sandy is a volunteer who gives freely with no obligation or expectation. No other person in the system interacts with them in this way.
Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children serves abused and neglected children in Lycoming, Union, Snyder and Northumberland Counties. Extensive training is required and includes mentoring by and shadowing with an experienced CASA. The next training class begins on April 21st and consists of 10 sessions on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. There are about 30 current volunteers, but 29 children on the waiting list for a CASA. For more information, call Tammy Sempko at 570-492-3243, email tsempko@susquehannavalleycasa.com or visit www.susquehannavalleycasa.com.
Being a CASA not for you? You can also support their Superhero 5K Run-Walk on Saturday, April 18 at Lewisburg Area Recreational Park to raise funds for the programs. There’s a 9:30 a.m. Kids Fun Run, followed by a 10 a.m. Superhero 5K, along with other activities. Sign up to participate or to volunteer.
As we look toward warmer weather, do you enjoy paddling on the river? Susquehanna Greenways Partnership is seeking water trail volunteers for the 2020 paddling season. More volunteers are needed in 2020 to help evaluate water trail access sites along the West Branch and Lower North Branch Susquehanna River. For more information visit www.susquehannagreenway.org/steward-program or contact Corey Ellison at cellison@susquehannagreenway.org or 570-478-1317.
The Regional Engagement Center (REC) in Selinsgrove is seeking compassionate community members to mentor a youth or volunteer during the free drop-in program for children in grades 3-12, open each day after school from 3 to 6 p.m. Contact Javier Videla at videla@selinsgroverec.com or 570-884-3316, or visit the REC at 429 Eighth St. in Selinsgrove.
Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, located at 3551 Richard Road in Penns Creek is looking for someone to teach basic computer literacy to help seniors become familiar with a computer with a focus on Facebook, email and search engines. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and you can set your own flexible schedule during those hours.
Love to craft? You bring the ideas for our seniors to make, and the Center will provide the materials. This can be a “once and done” opportunity or a regular event.
Can you lead chair yoga or aerobics Monday, Wednesday or Fridays either in the morning or right after lunch with a group of about 8-10 folks who want to stay active?
Kitchen help is needed to receive, serve and clean up lunch when the center manager is absent. Availability when your schedule permits any weekday would be helpful.
Call Chris at 570-837-6200 for more information
Setebaid Services offers diabetes education for children ages 7-18 living with diabetes, along with their family. Office volunteers assist with mailing preparation at the Winfield office. Fundraising volunteers help plan a local 5K race to be held in October in Lewisburg. Have summer availability? Children and teens attend one week of resident camp at Camp Mount Luther the week of Aug. 1-8. For more information, call 570-524-9090 or visit www.setebaidservices.org/volunteer-camp-staff/staff-interest-form
APPRISE is the state health insurance assistance program for Pennsylvania’s Medicare beneficiaries. The program relies on comprehensively trained volunteer insurance counselors in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties to help others understand Medicare and commercial insurance benefits and coverages, compare Medicare prescription drug plans and file applications for government programs that help pay Medicare expenses for qualified recipients. In Union or Snyder counties, volunteer administrative assistants are also needed to help assemble the presentation materials used by insurance counselors. To assist in Union or Snyder county call 570-524-2100 or 570-374-5558; in Northumberland County call 570-490-2395 or 570-495-2371.
At the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) front desk reception, volunteers answer and manage phone calls, walk-ins, room reservations, and basic office work. Every volunteer has a written reference guide in addition to regular staff contact and can choose a regular schedule or sign up to be on-call if urgent help is needed. Contact Samantha Leib at sleib@union-snydercaa.org or 570-374-0181 ext. 194.
The Buffalo Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA) works to restore, protect, and preserve Buffalo Creek, the major waterway in Union County. Volunteers are sought to assist with an Illegal dump cleanup on March 21 along Campbell Mill Road in Buffalo Township west of Airport Road. The rain date is March 28. Contact buffalocreekalliance@gmail.com or call 570-524-8666.
The Snyder County Solid Waste Management Authority is looking for community members with an interest in recycling to serve as board members, attend monthly meetings in Selinsgrove and assist with recycling events. The Authority oversees six dropoff recycling sites in Snyder County. Contact Tom Gibson at tgibson@snydercounty.org or 570-713-4812.
Community Harvest always welcomes help prepping, cooking, and serving meals each Monday in Milton starting at 2 p.m., serving at 5 p.m., with clean up concluding at 6:30 p.m. Interested groups and individuals can email Sarah Wochele for available dates at smw023@bucknell.edu.
Birthright of Sunbury has found four new volunteers from this column, but still seeks reception volunteers who have 3 ½ hours a month on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. to help provide diapers, infant formula, crib mattresses and infant items to low-income families with infants. Call 570-286-8560.
The Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg is looking for volunteers to help serve popcorn and soda to movie patrons while paid staff tend the register. Volunteers receive a movie pass for each shift worked — stay and watch the film or come back another time. For more information, contact gabriele@campustheatre.org.
Susquehanna Valley Reading Partners seeks adult literacy tutors to work with a neighborhood adult to help improve their life through better reading and writing skills. Tutors also can help improve understanding and speaking skills for adults wishing to learn English as a second language. A tutor works with a student 3 hours a week (two 1 ½ hour sessions) usually in the local library. Training, ongoing support, and all materials are provided. Contact Jackie Willis at 570-594-1679 or jswjrt@aol.com.
Classroom volunteers support instructors at CSIU Adult Education classes by working one-on-one with adult students on reading, math and language skills. Contact Melanie Haas at 570-523-1155, ext. 2327 or melanie.haas@csiu.org.
Far Point Animal Rescue in Port Trevorton relies on volunteers to provide daily care for their rescued horses from 9:30 a.m. to noon any morning of the week, providing clean stalls, fresh food and water. Contact the barn manager at 570-847-5514.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is recruiting volunteers to work with children at daycare centers, Head Start and Pre-K Counts programs, and at all levels in the public schools. Volunteers mentor, tutor, and serve as role models to special needs children. Applicants must be at least 55 years of age. Income eligible applicants receive a non-taxable stipend and assistance with transportation. To make a difference in the life of a child, call 570-374-9196.