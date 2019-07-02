Warrior Run athlete is among UPMC Susquehanna honorees

UPMC Susquehanna Sports Medicine recently recognized and celebrated student athletes from 18 partnering school districts at the 2019 Champions Cup and Student Athletic Perseverance Awards.
Student athletes, their family members, and school representatives were invited to attend.
Austin Soltesz, a Warrior Run High School student, received a Student Athlete Perseverance Award for football, basketball, soccer and track and field.
“Our team is honored to serve student athletes, coaches, and athletic directors in our local school districts by providing sports medicine services to keep the athletes performing to the best of their abilities,” said Michael Ludwikowski, outreach athletic training supervisor, UPMC Susquehanna. “We take pride in serving athletes across the region and have created a friendly competition among area schools through this award. Congratulations to all of the schools and student athletes for their performances this year.”
Other recipients are Aidan Hauser, Wellsboro High School; Brayden Strouse, Montgomery Area High School; Cameron Fiester, Sullivan County High School; Derek Atherton-Ely, Canton High School; Derek Gee, Loyalsock Township High School; Faith Reed, St. John Newman Regional Academy; Gable Crebs, Montoursville Area High School; Garrett David, Mansfield High School; Gracie Snyder, Liberty High School; Jade Cordrey, Hughesville High School; Julie Green, Bucktail High School; Kaylee Sargen, Williamson High School – Northern Tioga School District; Mallory Eck, Central Mountain High School; Riley Hilner, Williamsport Area High School; Sasha McGonigle, Muncy High School; Spencer Karasek, South Williamsport High School; Theodore Madison, Cowanesque Valley High School.