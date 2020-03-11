Planning a new musical with a new director, Warrior Run students are feeling the crunch ahead of this weekend’s staging of “Oliver.”
“Most drama departments in the area have established directors and other crew members, but over the past year Warrior Run has switched both directors and pit directors,” said junior Coltin Pentycofe, who portrays Bill Sikes. “The hurdle of a new show, along with new people, is one that was not easy to jump over, but I believe we have cleared the hurdle and we are on the home stretch to the finish line.”
Senior Meredith Gardner, who plays Nancy, admitted that the show itself can be overwhelming to stage.
“The amount of serious topics in this show, including abuse, loneliness and neglect, required a special commitment from everyone involved,” she said. “Also, continuously maintaining a British accent when you’re from Central Pennsylvania is quite difficult.”
An additional stressor for student assistant director and high school senior Madelyn Masser included an influx of new talent requiring guidance.
“This year we got a lot of new freshmen that we have had to bring into the family and show them the ropes,” she said.
“Oliver,” based on the novel “Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens, follow the adventures of a young orphan boy in London.
“You can expect to hop on an emotional roller coaster and connect with innocent, young Oliver,” said Pentycofe. “As you walk with him through London, expect fun and some darkness.”
The story and musical numbers will take the audience through quite a roller coaster ride, according to Gardner.
“They can expect to feel about every emotion possible throughout the show, to be thoroughly entertained, and to leave the show feeling uplifted and hopeful,” she said. “I hope that the audience will leave the show understanding that a person’s place in society doesn’t define them and that sometimes the best family someone can have is one they have to find on their own.”
Masser added that there is much to learn from the different culture of Oliver’s time period, “and yet, some things are actually very similar to today.”
Ultimately, despite the challenges of putting on the show, Pentycofe is excited to share the results with the community and admits that the theater family he has gained over the years has been incredible valuable.
“My experience as a cast member for musicals at Warrior Run is always one that cannot be found anywhere else,” he said. “The atmosphere of being with people who love the same things you love is just unexplainable. I wouldn't give up acting for anything.”
Warrior Run High School’s production of “Oliver” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the middle school auditorium. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/37355. For more information, visit www.wrsd.org.