TURBOTVILLE — The excitement from the cast of Warrior Run School District's spring musical is noticeable as they talk about the show.
Thirteen students are bringing Clark Gesner’s classic musical "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown" to the stage, starting with its first performance at 7:30 p.m. Thursday followed by three more shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The middle school auditorium at 4800 Susquehanna Trail, Turbotville, will allow for 150 people at each show with safety protocols in place.
"The show is very upbeat, happy, and goofy. Charlie Brown is meant to make people happy," said senior Coltin Pentycofe, 18, of McEwensville, who plays Charlie Brown. "In these times, we need something to lift people up. This might be the first show that people are coming to see in a long time."
One of the last events at Warrior Run before schools were shut down to in-person learning in March 2020 was the three-night musical performance of "Oliver." Many schools had productions rehearsed and ready but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of such shows.
Emma Podobinski, a sophomore who plays Snoopy, said the show is "lighthearted and fun."
"It's really necessary this year to have a fun lighthearted show that people can laugh at," said Podobinski, 15, of Watsontown.
The 90-minute show (plus an intermission) features brief vignettes between the months from Valentine’s Day to Beethoven Day. The Peanuts gang experiences the joys and pitfalls of childhood, from chaotic baseball games to five-cent psychiatry.
Safety protocols in place
French and Drama Teacher Elizabeth Snow said "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" was chosen because it doesn't require a large cast. With only six characters, Snow recruited 12 students to put on two performances each, making it easier to switch students or casts if someone had to quarantine or got sick. The students will wear masks that have been incorporated into their costumes.
"I was unsure about doing this when we started talking about it in November, but the kids and parents in Warrior Run are very passionate about theatre," said Snow. "We said we'd try it. They committed knowing there was a chance it wouldn't happen."
The set design is simple, only requiring a few moving pieces rolled in or dropped down using the fly stem. A white background will project different colors. Woodstock even changes positions throughout the scenes.
The auditorium usually has enough room for 1,000 people, but the state guidelines have the capacity at 15 percent — or 150 tickets. Two rows will be roped off for every open row. Audience members must wear masks, said Snow.
"I'm absolutely confident in this show," said Snow. "I've seen the work they've done and their growth in the last year."
Allison Zaktansky, a sophomore who plays Lucy, said the small cast has allowed the students to bond and become friends.
"This show is super lighthearted and funny, and I love getting to hear the audience laugh," said Zaktansky, 15, of Watsontown. "This is one of my favorite shows because you get so much feedback from the audience."
Some nervousness
The students said they were nervous about bringing the performance to life but they are excited to show their friends and family what they've done.
"I'm so excited and so relieved that we get to do the show," said Zaktansky. "It's just an amazing experience and we have so many wonderful helpers. I'm so excited to make people happy again."
Podobinski said theatre is a big part of her life and she loves to perform.
"I'm very glad we can do it," she said. "We put a lot of work and hours into it. To be able to show that is really exciting."
Pentycofe said he's grateful for the opportunity.
"The last thing I did before quarantine was a musical and now I'm back at it again," he said. "It's a great feeling to get back on stage."
Two casts
Performers on Thursday night and Saturday matinee are Coltin Pentycofe playing Charlie Brown; Allison Zaktansky playing Lucy; Judah Kennel playing Linus; Hunter Rovenolt playing Schroeder; Emma Podobinski playing Snoopy; and Leah Grow playing Sally.
Performers on Friday and Saturday nights are Gavin Hormell playing Charlie Brown; Kara Hoffman playing Lucy; Liam Boyer playing Linus; Caleb Long playing Schroeder; Kelsey Shrawder playing Snoopy; and Elle Bowers playing Sally.
Senior Ashley Groover, 17, of Watsontown, is the student assistant director. She switched from an on-stage role in previous years to a backstage role this year.
"The cast is at a really good point," said Groover. "Having an audience is going to make it even better."
Tickets are $10. To reserve your tickets, email wrhstheatresociety@gmail.com. Visit WRHSTheatreSociety on Facebook for updates.