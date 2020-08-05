LAURELTON – The Union County West End Fair is going on as scheduled this year, slowed but not stopped by a pandemic and near-drought conditions.
The 95th Union County West End Fair opened last Sunday with a car and truck show, exhibit entries, a garden tractor pull and a vespers service. The fair continues through this weekend, ending Saturday with rides, tractor pulls, kids’ activities and other events.
Like other fairs, West End Fair Association members had to decide between canceling or continuing with the event and decided to move forward, with adjustments for safety. Instead of out-of-state entertainers, who would have had to quarantine for several days, the association members signed local acts for nightly entertainment. They also built plastic shields for ticket booths, allowed for more space between vendors and placed hand sanitizer throughout the fairgrounds.
“Everything went fine,” said Dennis Boop, fair association president, speaking Monday afternoon. “We had a decent attendance. A nice amount of vehicles for the car show. The entertainers (Mercy Run) did a good job. We had a nice little crowd for the Fair Queen pageant.”
The pageant was held Sunday afternoon. Entrants included Chloe Hanselman, Carrie Reich, Paige Rhyne and Sylvia Rishel, all of Mifflinburg, and Lauren Yost, of Lewisburg. Yost was crowned queen, and Rhyne was named runner-up.
Monday featured a swine show for the youth, which went well, Boop said. Baked goods were not allowed in this year’s exhibits, due to the coronavirus, but the rest of the exhibit judging went on as planned.
“Things are going good,” said Idella Zimmerman, a fair association volunteer in charge of the exhibit buildings. “Our entries are down, but that is understandable, with the weather and COVID-19.”
Monday evening’s entertainment featured kiddie pedal-powered tractor pulls and, on stage, Rust with JR Keister, a country/rock group. Tuesday featured market animal shows, 4-wheel drive truck pulls and Rapid Run, a classic rock group. Last night, free ice cream was granted to the first 200 riders. Agricultural events included market animal shows and tractor pulls, while entertainment was provided by rock group One80.
“I was very happy with the fairgoers,” Boop said. “I was happy in the way everybody respected everybody. They did social distancing. Some were wearing masks.”
“I’m wearing a mask,” Zimmerman said, adding that she encourages people to wear one.
Thursday’s events include a dairy show, youth tractor driving contest, tractor pulls, livestock dress-up parade and peewee and supreme showmanship. On stage will be Christian singers Ally J and Harvest Worship.
Friday will offer livestock sales, more tractor pulls, and entertainment provided by Mark Alexander & MAYHEM with Trainwreck Survivors.
On Saturday, children up to age 12 are admitted free with the donation of a nonperishable food item for local food banks. The day will include tractor pulls, kids’ activities, a giant ice cream sundae sponsored by Trutt’s Pharmacy, a poultry show and entertainment by country singer Bob Randall.
Exhibits can be removed Sunday, and there will also be a goat show Sunday at 10 a.m.
“We’re doing this for the community,” Boop said. “We just want everybody to have fun and respect other people that come to the fair. Have respect. That’s the biggest thing.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com.