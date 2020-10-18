That question has plagued mankind from the beginning. And throughout the ages, people have made speculations about what they believe is the truth. And based on their assumptions of what is true, people make decisions and act. And these decisions and actions have consequences — some immediate and some long-term. If we act on what is not true, it can cost us time or money; a ruined career; missed opportunities; loss of health; a broken relationship; even loss of life.
And uncertainty seems to be abounding these days. Many people doubt what we are being told about the COVID-19 crisis, and how we should deal with it. Our president says we cannot believe what the media says about him because it is, “fake news.” And what about the coming election: Can we trust the experts who say there is no possibility of fraud, or mishandling of the multitude of mail-in ballots?
And so what is true? And by that, I mean “reliable and certain; in accordance with fact; always accurate”.
There is only one source of truth, namely, God. And God has given us a book, namely, the Bible, that we can always depend on to lead us the right way and answer the questions we have about how to live and what to do.
Jesus said in (John 14:6): “I am the way, and the truth, and the life.”
And Jesus clearly declares what we need to know and do in order to have His kind of life, eternal life, living in us, namely, “to believe in Him”.
And to believe is much more than just knowing the facts about Jesus: that He is God come in the flesh, that He died on the cross to suffer the righteous wrath on our behalf, and that He rose from the dead because His death was sufficient to satisfy the righteous wrath of God that we deserve for our sins.
To believe in Jesus is to be fully assured that all Jesus did and said is true; and so we trust in Him and live according to His word.
Jesus said in (John 8:31-32) to those who had believed in Him: “If you continue in My word, then you are truly disciples of Mine; and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Do you want to be free from a guilty conscience because your sins have been forgiven by God? Then trust in Jesus. Do you want to live a new way, Jesus’ way, that leads to true life? Then live by His word.
I thank God for the truth and all the blessings that follow as I live by it. And so can you.
Rev. Frank Lenahan of Bible Fellowship Church