How well I remember the Piper-Lycoming Project! In the early 1970s, the major airlines began eliminating service to the smaller cities, and Williamsport was a typical example. At one time, three major airlines serviced Williamsport. This new situation created a need for a commuter which could service the smaller cities and connect with the major airlines at the big city airports. Piper saw an opportunity for potential sales in a commuter and went to work on it. During a visit to their Vero Beach, Florida, facility, their chief engineer invited me to see their mockup of a twin-engine commuter aircraft. They had already given it the Indian name of Pocono. After the Cub, Piper began assigning American Indian names to each new model aircraft. Those I can recall were Comanche, Apache, Aztec, Navajo and the Pocono.
The Piper chief engineer escorted me into a securely locked room where a full-sized mockup of the new Pocono was housed. He asked me what I thought of the design. Diplomatically, I replied that I was a pilot and not an engineer. After complimenting him on the aircraft’s attractive lines, I commented that with two of our 400 horsepower engines and the proposed gross weight, it might be underpowered. Surprisingly, he agreed and asked if Lycoming could give them additional horsepower in the engine.
Lycoming engineering added a turbocharger to the power plant and increased the HP from 400 to 470. Unbelievably, Piper increased the number of seats and weight on the Pocono. As a result, during the flight tests, the engines were laboring and running hot. Piper began to look at turbine engines to solve their engine problem.
Lycoming didn’t want to lose the potential business and asked General Boyd and this columnist to save the program somehow. We rented a converted deHaviland Heron that had been converted from a twin to four engines using Lycoming power plants and flew it to the Piper facility at Vero Beach. In a carefully planned program, we took all members of Piper Engineering and Management on demonstration flights. We emphasized two favorable aspects of a four-engine Pocono: first safety and second a greatly reduced cost using four piston engines versus the very expensive turbine power plants. Following the demonstration flights, we made a presentation of 15 items favoring a four-engine commuter versus a twin-engine.
Piper appeared impressed and promised a decision within 24 hours. The following day they decided to accept our recommendation and would redesign the Pocono into a four-engine commuter using Lycoming power plants. One week later, Piper was taken over by a hostile company which ordered Piper to eliminate the entire Pocono Project.
The general and this fly guy columnist lost our claim to fame — for what might have been.
