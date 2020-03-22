What began in China as a localized flu spawned by a virus jumping from animals to humans is now a pandemic. We have no more natural resistance to this alien invader in our midst than an earlier generation did to the murderous 1918 flu.
Obviously, ordinary routines are disrupted. Our everyday lives have taken on a vivid sense of vulnerability. We’re all dusted with a patina of anxiety that borders on dread.
How will we respond to this new state of affairs?
This question led me to reflect on the Greek historian Thucydides’ account of a devastating illness that swept through Athens in the 5th century BC. So far as I know, it’s the earliest recorded firsthand description of a pandemic. Yet Thucydides’ 2,500-year-old narrative of how people coped with it is disconcertingly relevant to our own crisis.
Thucydides tells us that the sickness, which might’ve been bubonic plague, tore into Athens after first ravaging Egypt, Ethiopia and Libya. Overcrowding within the city walls caused it to spread like wildfire, sparing no one. Even Pericles, the city’s leader and one of Athens’ greatest sons, fell victim to it.
By Thucydides’ reckoning, the Athenians didn’t respond very well to the plague. Many of them, he tells us, fell into a passive dejection or even despair, a fatalism which so sapped their physical and psychological reserves that it “left them much easier prey to the disorder.”
As the illness progressed, moral and religious inhibitions eroded. “People, not knowing what was to become of them, became utterly careless of everything, whether sacred or profane.” Bodies of plague victims were carelessly disposed of; “lawless extravagance,” motivated by a dismal sense of doom, became the order of the day; all “honor” was forsaken when it came to civic and neighborly responsibilities; and men and women alike cast off all inhibition, “coolly venturing now on what they had formerly done in a corner. Neither fear of gods nor law of man restrained them.”
In short, the physical malaise that befell Athens spawned a twin spiritual one in which selfish nihilism, disorder, and panic supplanted discipline, solidarity, cooperation and hope. It’s difficult to know which was ultimately deadlier. Thucydides himself thought it a toss-up.
Athens’ spiritually toxic response to its pandemic accords with the way in which populations at other times and places have reacted to theirs.
In his book “La Peste,” epidemiological historian Henri Mollaret notes that widespread sickness typically brings out the worst in people. They irrationally clutch onto false hope and magical thinking offered by religious charlatans and medical quacks, submerge themselves in frenzied “eat, drink and be merry for tomorrow we die” hedonism, devolve into barbarically violent mayhem, and in general throw all norms of personal decency to the wind.
But while these kinds of responses are common, says Mollaret, they’re not inevitable. In every pandemic or epidemic, there are individuals who “sublimate” or re-channel the energy which would otherwise be consumed by fear and anxiety into creative acts of moral goodness and artistic beauty—and, I’d add, religious saintliness.
Between them, Thucydides and Mollaret spell out the range of our choices as we adjust ourselves to the new reality thrust upon us by the coronavirus pandemic. We can allow fear and selfishness to untie our ethical, religious, and civic moorings — we’re already seeing evidence of this in some quarters — or we can respond to the uncertainty of our times by sublimating our anxiety into attitudes and services that enrich ourselves and others. We can throw up our hands in paralyzing terror and selfish cynicism, or we can embrace and act on the truth that when life becomes heart-breakingly fragile, it’s all the more precious.
These are the options the present crisis offers us. How will you and I respond?
Father Kerry pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. Call 570-713-8558 or visit www.ancclewisburgpa.org.