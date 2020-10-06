Mammograms work by having two metal plates compress and spread breast tissue enough to allow a clear photo. The very idea makes people wince, and the actual procedure used to do the same. But improvements have been made.
“They used to be Zerox, then standard film screen, then digital, which can blow up and magnify areas without actually doing that to the patient,” said Rosemary Leeming, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Geisinger Medical Center. “Now with 3D mammography there’s a very slightly increased x-ray exposure but rather than one picture, it takes slices (of photos) through the breast. For women with dense breast tissue, it has shown to be beneficial.”
A mammogram takes two pictures from the side of the breast and two from the top down. Each picture takes three to six seconds.
“We try to make it as comfortable as possible,” said Diane Sholder, CRNP, UPMC’s Breast Health Center in Williamsport. “Rarely do women complain of significant discomfort.”
“I get them,” Leeming said. “I agree they can be uncomfortable at times, but that’s certainly a small price to pay for the potential benefits. The discomfort is usually minimal and usually transient.”
Area facilities offer combinations of 3D mammography, IV contrast mammography, MRI and breast ultrasound as well as counseling on genetic predispositions toward breast cancer and possible options for preventing it. These treatments work collaboratively with one another; one is not necessarily better than another.
Breast density is now recognized as a risk factor, and every woman should know hers.
“The language on mammograms is not that easy to figure out,” Leeming said. “So that is something I would encourage all women to know and to talk about with their providers.”
After a cancer diagnosis at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center, patients meet with caregivers at a cancer conference, where John Turner MD, FACS, Medical Director of Cancer Services and Clinical Co-Manager of the Thrya M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health, explains how the chances of surviving breast cancer are improving from one year to the next. Seventy-four percent of breast cancer patients do not need chemotherapy. If found early, breast cancer is curable.
“You can almost see their countenance change as they get toward the end of the conference because they realize it’s not going to be as bad as what they were imagining,” he said.
But the early detection is the key to survival, and it pains Turner to learn of statistics that say 60 percent of women of age to have mammograms have never had their first.
“That means there are women in our community walking around with breast cancer,” he said. “Someday some of them will show up in my office with a palpable mass, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”
