Everyone loves fairy tales. Guests were transported to a magical land where happy endings prevailed, where fairies cast beautiful spells and evildoers were banished. The 14th annual Evening of Wine and Art captured the essence of those spellbinding stories and gave guests the opportunity to go back in time and enjoy “Once Upon a Time” again.
This year's event was held on Saturday, October 5 at Shade Mountain Winery and benefited the Snyder County Libraries. After checking in at the reception table, and talking with committee member Janet Latchford, I walked into the Shade Mountain banquet room. It was like stepping into a fairy tale. The centerpieces were stunning. Each arrangement included a graphic from a fairy tale. I even spotted my favorite, “Cinderella.” Thanks to Rine's Florist for these lovely creations.
Event committee member Del Kennedy, who was with hubby Kenny Kennedy, walked over to say hello and introduced me to her grandchildren, Nora (10) and Nolan DeLong (12), who were volunteers. Nora and Nolan did a stellar job serving the hors d'oeuvres, as did the other young volunteers. They were poised, charming, and confident and wore crowns, fitting for the fairy-tale evening.
I said Hi to Pam Ross, the executive director of the Snyder County Libraries, Tom Gates, Mary Bannon, Larry Roth, Susan Decker, Susan Jordan, Allison DeLong, Michele Pryor, Library board chair Bob Bertram, and Jane Taylor, Marsha Lemons, and Anne Gates, event committee members.
Bill Orren did a fine job as bartender as his wife, Rita Orren, also on the event committee circulated. I enjoyed talking with committee member Wendy Hummel who was my grandson's teacher before she retired.
I had been at an event with Peggy Chamberlain Roup the night before where she served as emcee. She did an encore for the Wine and Art event. It's always wonderful to spend time with Len and Bea Prosseda who were event volunteers and had donated a basket filled with luscious food.
Speaking of food, it was so delicious. Scallops on a stick was a big hit! A mac and cheese bar, deviled eggs, pigs in blankets, chicken on a stick, and the piece de resistance—meatloaf cupcakes, adorned with a magical unicorn were available for guests to enjoy. Card-suit cookies were served later in the evening, a fun nod to “Alice in Wonderland.” Wine, beer, and lemon-flavored water were also available for the guests.
Michael Combs II was the featured musician. Michael is a singer-songwriter and guitarist who played a mix of blues, soul, and more. I loved hearing “Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out.” The featured artist was Cheri DeSiena, whose business in Selinsgrove is named Uniquely Sakura. Cheri's jewelry is stunning.
Michael Thomas, Monica Prince, and committee member Mitch Alday were sampling the food and the wine and told me how much they were enjoying themselves. Same with Sheri Meese and Kayla Derk who were attending for the first time.
Chris and Angie Fowler drove to Shade Mountain from Pottsville for Wine and Art. The loved the breathtaking view from the deck, and the event. Selinsgrove's Roy and Angela Melius were with friends who traveled a distance to attend. Jane Cox drove in from Williamsport and Karl Yingling traveled from Jersey Shore.
It was a lovely evening and I joined Diane and Barry Elliott on the deck to talk and take in the view. Diane is co-chair of the Public Library for Union County's annual auction.
I was delighted to see Sally Lauver, Lore Degenstein, and Brianna Apfelbaum Kula and to sit with Toby Skinner. It was fun meeting Lizzy Baldwin, Theresa Lopez, and Emile Lebee-Thomas. Everyone at this year's Wine and Art was feeling the fairy-tale magic.
I chatted with Shade Mountain's Carolyn Zimmerman who is a gracious host. I was so happy to see Janet Kelly and Ray Cerezo. I look forward to seeing them at the Wine and Art event every year.
Many of the silent auction items had fairy-tale themes: A Unicorn collection, a Peter Rabbit child's quilt, “A cauldron of candy,” a mermaid purse and Alice travel mug, and more. Other items included, gift baskets, paintings, jewelery, a Penn State package, artwork, hand-tied fishing flies, dinners, and getaways. Guests could also purchase raffle tickets for a 50/50 drawing and the centerpieces.
The Snyder County Libraries staff, volunteers, event committee, and board gave everyone an event with “happily ever after” memories. Thank you to all who made this magical evening a dream come true. We all need to live in a fairy-tale world once in a while.
Until next time…
Look for Freddi Carlip, of Lewisburg, at coming “scenes.” She can be reached by e-mail at