Winery features local musicians, urges audience to support Valley restraurants

SUNBURY — A local venue is supporting local musicians every Thursday night and encouraging customers to support local eateries by bringing takeout food to enjoy while listening to the music.
Whispering Oaks Vineyard will host solo acoustic performer Jeff Oshetski tonight, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
“Jeff Oshetski has played here several times, and we are looking forward to his return. Like so many others, Jeff’s 2020 scheduled performance was canceled due to COVID,” said Tracey Bonney, president/co-owner of Whispering Oaks Vineyard. “Jeff’s got a great, soulful voice, and he plays with so much skill. We have folks who make it a point to come every time he’s here. He’s got real talent.”
Oshetski performs both solo and with other projects, including Willie Jack and The Northern Light. He does some originals as well as folk, blues, jazz and a little rock.
“I play a lot of older stuff,” he said. “It usually tugs on people’s heartstrings. Like mac-and-cheese for the soul.”
The evening will give people a chance to relax and enjoy the music.
“Our wish is for people to come out and have a good time; try to forget about the weight of the world for an hour or two,” Bonney said.
“Hopefully it moves them in some sort of way,” Oshetski said.
Guests can enjoy Whispering Oaks’ limited menu of meats, cheeses and crackers. Among the items are hard salamis and pepperoni made in Pittsburgh, and artisan cheeses made in Howard.
“We just began working with the Pennsylvania companies (Parma Sausage and Goot Essa cheese) this year,” Bonney said. “We were already offering Pennsylvania-produced beer in addition to our wine, so branching out and offering Pennsylvania-produced meats and cheeses seemed to follow naturally.”
Whispering Oaks also encourages guests to bring their own food. On their Facebook page, they recommended a number of local restaurants offering takeout, including The Den, Big Mambos Latin Bistro, Santana’s SoulFrito, Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, Giugi’s Pizzeria and Restaurant, Original Italian Pizza and Restaurant, The Chestnut Street Inn, Top Hat and McGuigan’s Public House.
With the capacity limitations in place, Whispering Oaks recommends that guests register online if they wish to sit inside. They can register through Whispering Oaks’ link on Facebook. Unreserved tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“With some precautionary measures in place for everyone’s safety, we can still gather to enjoy live music and support a local musician/business,” Bonney said. “It will be a slow return to normal, but we feel like it’s a step in the right direction.”
