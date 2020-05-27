SUNBURY — Iron Vines Winery opened on Raspberry Avenue just five months before pandemic shutdowns forced the closure of all restaurants and bars. That might have been enough to shutter some new businesses, but Iron Vines is finding ways to reach their friends and fans.
Teaming up with long time musician and producer Flora Eyster, the winery announced a new, professionally produced concert series, “Alive in Spirits,” livestreamed from Iron Vines Winery stage. The series will be held Wednesdays starting June 3, at 4:30 p.m. along with “parkin’ lot wines.”
Admission is a pay-what-you-will donation via the virtual tip jar.
“The whole idea is to be together and to carry on as usual,” Eyster said. “And that’s not easy to do right now.”
The first livestreamed show features Gas House Alley with Billy “Rock” Kerstetter and John “Lloyd” Kistner, founding members of Harpo. The concert series includes 11 shows, ending on August 12.
Parking lot specials on wine will be announced weekly. People can call Iron Vines for pickup of wines. Purchase a half case (6 bottles), get $10 off your order. Purchase a full case (12 bottles), get $20 off your order.
“This series has an advantage,” said Iron Vines owner David Snyder. “We chose local cream-of-the-crop solo shows. Our coup is getting a top sound tech, Steven Grace, originally from Pennsylvania, who is out of New Orleans, on board. Steven has decades of top corporate events experience and has made the transition with his professional national network to producing effective and quality live streams. He chose the best possible technical equipment available for both audio and video.”
Fans can safely pick up wine in the parking lot then enjoy the livestreamed show happening that same day.
“It brings us all together and helps the business, the artists and an out-of-work technical sound producer from Pennsylvania,” Snyder said.
“We are rich in talent in this area,” Eyster said.
The shows will broadcast live for half an hour on YouTube and Facebook and include Pennsylvania singer/songwriter artists from as far away as Scranton. Two artists are Grammy nominees. Several have had stints in and out of Nashville. One has appeared on the Woody Guthrie sloop and was with Pete Seeger.
“The bottom line is, we’re trying to feed the artists,” Eyster said, noting that many of them did not qualify for unemployment compensation. “Feed the sound guy, and feed the venue. Keep this brand, spanking new vendor alive.”
“We’ll be having live music and we’ll be offering specials for curbside pickup,” said Jessica Reichner, general manager at Iron Vines Winery. “It helps get the word out for our local musicians and for our wine, as well.”