Senior Emily Alico has enjoyed numerous facets of learning through her musical career at Lewisburg — and her role as Dorothy in this weekend’s “Wizard of Oz” has pushed her to new limits.
“I have roughly 302 lines,” she said. “I’ve had to memorize all the monologues while juggling college auditions and PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educator’s Association) competitions. I’ve learned how to better my time management throughout this process!”
The process of staging such a classic has been daunting for everyone involved, Alico added.
“We spend roughy three hours a day on the musical,” she said. “We take a whole week to learn our choreography, and some of those days are seven hours long. The costume makers spend countless hours getting costumes just right, and parents and faculty work endlessly on sets and props.”
The long hours and dedication will pay off in a show full of both heart and special effects, promised musical director Sarah Tiede.
“People can expect a traditional storyline and the same great music that you know from the movie,” she said. “We have added a touch of steampunk to the visuals to spice things up a little. We have great special effects in this show — pyrotechnic-like smoke machines, magician fireballs and flying.”
Scheduling has been one of the biggest issues for Tiede and her team.
“We hosted two music festivals on our stage, and trying to schedule the flying trainers as well as our short preparation season has been difficult,” she said. “We have had very little wiggle room for preparation, but it always comes together in the end.
“With the help of parents and community members that show up for set builds, lend a hand with sewing or help with generous donations, we are able to put on a jaw-dropping show this year.”
Noah Shabahang, who plays the Scarecrow, agreed.
“This production would not have happened without a full team effort — from the cast, crew, tech, put and all the adult volunteers, so many people contribute their time to make this happen,” he said.
Along with the flying special effects, Shabahang suggested that having a live dog will add a new level to the show.
“It has something for everyone and is sure to have the audience entertained throughout the full experience,” he said.
Lewisburg stages the “Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday with a special matinee set for 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit www.lewisburgmusical.org