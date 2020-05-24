An amateur photographer, Sunbury’s Rich Earl loves the challenge of seeing ordinary items from a new perspective.
“I recently took a picture of an ordinary bud from a unique angle, and on film, it just exploded,” he said. “Even something very simple, when viewed from a fresh angle, can speak to us in a new way.”
The same theme can be found in Earl’s love for devotionals — books that feature daily stories, words of encouragement and Bible verses as a way to inspire readers to a closer walk with God.
“I find a good devotional takes something I have heard before, but puts it in a different way. Many Christians know the Bible well — my desire is to make it fresh,” he said of a new devotional book he recently published called “In the Hollow” — working his nature-based photography into the daily offering.
“The Bible stories Christians all know so well — devotionals help push them into new territory — they are no longer that same old parable or miracle we have heard so many times,” he said. “They can lose life if you don’t allow them to speak in a new way.”
Earl’s love of devotionals dates back three decades when, as a young pastor, he frequented numerous used bookstores looking for resources, and was captivated by what he found.
“The stacks of books, even the dust, there was just some sort of ambiance that attracted me,” he said. “I’d go through religious texts and devotionals and started to grow my personal library of devotionals.”
He currently owns about 40 devotionals that he calls his “treasure house,” reading about seven or so each day and swapping out versions each year to keep things fresh and help him find new inspiration in the old stories.
“I’m kind of like a prospector, looking for the word that God wants to impart to me that day,” he said. “I use that to bring inspiration to other people.”
Tricia Kline, formerly of Middleburg, also appreciates the structure and personal connection offered by devotional books — she has contributed to a number and sees them as a way to develop a unique relationship with readers.
“Devotional writers have a unique opportunity to share with others what God is teaching them about Himself through His Word,” she said. “As human beings, we are walking the same faith journey and facing the same human experience as our readers, so it’s a real and honest way to connect and to meditate on God’s truth and apply it to so many of the joys and pains that we all experience.”
Earl suggested a few tips on how people can get the most out their devotional experience. They include:
Broaden your library.
“There are countless devotionals out there old and new with all sorts of themes. I personally prefer the older ones – there is just something about holding a 100-year-old devotional book that has been through numerous hands. Some of the messages in older devotionals are so old, that they offer new perspective.”
Couple devotional readings with journaling.
“We can go deeper into a verse with prayer and meditation, and journaling the experience — our thoughts — can allow God to speak to us through that and make it new. I have a journaling Bible where there is space on each page to take notes and jot down observations. When a specific verse or story just grabs me, I find it helpful to journal about it.”
Reconnect with art, crafts and hobbies to rediscover beauty.
“People can express themselves artistically through crafts such as needlework, woodworking or other ways to create or highlight beauty in everyday life — it allows you to build yourself up while edifying others and can help you reconnect with the messages you are reading in God’s word. Take time to search for God’s beauty in everything, from new perspectives.
“For example, take time to chat with that 90-year-old woman at a nursing home, listen to her stories, look in her eyes and see that young girl inside of the older woman. There is beauty there, and mindfully looking for that beauty can help you connect with God in new ways.”
Share devotional time with others.
“Devotionals don’t need to be a solitary thing — they can be a Bible study – a Bible study based on discussion where others may see the message in a different way and challenge you to do the same. It can take things to a new level — to make your readings more than just dead words on a page.”