When I think about some specific incidents from my 40 years of flying, the thought sometimes strikes me — did I do that?
Then I go to my pilots’ logbooks, required of every flyer, and there it is — I really did that.
One of those incidents from World War II popped into my mind today. As I have written in past articles, during the Big War, I trained B-24 four-engine pilots at Smyrna Army Air Base in Tennessee.
Our specialty school went beyond routine pilot flight schooling and trained flight instructors on the big bombers.
We would get a new group of student officers every six weeks, and fly with them for the next six weeks. This particular class was a bit different. Among the students assigned to me was a husky major and a full-bird colonel.
I was a mere first lieutenant! At that time the highest ranks I had trained were a couple of majors and lieutenant colonels. But never a full colonel. Along with his rank, the guy was different in other ways.
He stood barely five feet, six inches in height and weighed 150 pounds. The B-24 was a “muscle airplane.” Normally our school required pilots to weigh more and be at least five feet seven inches tall.
Along with that, this unusual fellow sported a dandy handlebar mustache and he had the cockiness to go with it.
The colonel clarified our association immediately: “Lieutenant, when we are in the airplane, you will treat me as a student, like a second lieutenant.
However, on the ground you will recognize my proper rank.” I answered respectfully, “Yes sir, colonel. Now, did you bring your muscles with you?” He said, “I beg your pardon?” Colonel, this is a “muscle airplane and a handful for small men.” He took a twist at the handlebar mustache and said he could manage it.
I explained further that we currently had six pilots and flight instructors in the base hospital as a result of back problems from doing simulated and actual engine failures because of the need for considerable leg pressure on the rudder, and would throw the spine out of alignment.
In a previous article, I described the situation during the critical years where we were ordered to fly the engines until they failed. Prior to that, the engines were changed at 300 hours flight time.
Most of those excellent Pratt & Whitney power plants flew 1,000 hours. But with the new added time requirement was an order that all pilots be proficient in handling engine failures.
The “incident” took place on the introductory with the major and colonel. I had the major flying in the left seat, and myself, as instructor, in the right seat. Remember, both officers were experienced pilots, but had never flown a B-24.
The major made a satisfactory first take-off. Just as the landing gear was raised, the number one engine went berserk and failed. The major threw up his hands, turned to me and yelled over the noise, “You’ve got it!”
Having been well schooled on such an emergency, and this was my 12th failure that year, it was taken in stride. I feathered the propeller, which stopped the engine and brought the three-engine plane in for a routine landing.
After that experience, the colonel commented that he had faith in the airplane, and confidence in the instructor. He went on to complete the six weeks of flight work and was a good pilot.
Before leaving for his next command, the colonel went to the base commander and recommended that I be promoted. Thanks to the colonel, I did receive an immediate promotion.
We can’t judge people by a first impression.
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.