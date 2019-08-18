You’ve come a long way ladies!

It may come as a surprise to our citizens that American women were increasing in number in the ranks of Air Force career fields and with combat exposure.
Air Force Times tells us, “This decade’s ongoing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan had placed more female airmen behind the trigger, or in war zones, than ever before.”
Defense Department rules had prohibited all military services from placing women in direct ground combat.
But Air Force women had been cleared to fight from the air in fighter jets, bombers and gunships, beginning back in the mid 1990s.
The Air Force Times commented, “The current wars have been a proving ground of sorts for Air Force women in extended combat roles, dispelling any old-fashioned notion that women lack the skills to kill.” I would rather the article said instead they are proving capable of defending their country in these roles.
A 2015 federal report showed 15 percent of active duty personnel in the armed forces are female, as the military opened more than 14,300 new positions in 2013 by allowing women to participate in combat units.
AF women flying and fighting in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts have also paid with their lives.
All told, the two wars have claimed the lives of 161 female services members according to the Defense Department.
Changes in modern warfare also are contributing to more female fatalities.
They have gained respect with performance under fire. Master Sgt. Kimberly Sulipeck had flown 450 hours as an airborne sensor operator on AC-130H gunships in Afghanistan, targeting and eliminating some 150 enemy combatants. She is quoted, “You prove yourself whether you are male or female.”
Early in the Iraq War, Major Melissa May was flying her F-16 jet fighter, accompanied by three other members of the 14th Fighter Squadron in a night raid over Baghdad.
Major May was a 1995 Air Force Academy graduate.
Our army was just entering the city, which was rigged with Saddam’s surface to air missiles.
May’s four-ship formation would hit the enemy missile sites with their own missiles, allowing our bombers to strike Baghdad safely.
That night her mission was easy and without a problem. But days later, her fourth combat mission was marred by blinding weather and a hit on one of her squadron’s fighter jets by an Iraqi missile.
Again the F-16 jet fighters were asked to knock out the missile sites. Flying through and in and out of clouds with limited visibility, they were also getting considerable ground fire. However, the difficult and dangerous mission was successful, such that Major May and her fellow fighter pilots received the Distinguished Flying Cross.
You’ve come a long way ladies!
Joseph A. Diblin, of Northumberland, was a four-engine pilot during World War II and has worked as a test pilot and civilian flight instructor. He is also seaplane rated. If you are a veteran and would like to share your story, contact him at 570-473-2594.