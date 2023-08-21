LEWISBURG — Motorists are advised of single-lane conditions on Tuesday on Route 45 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, and Lewisburg Borough, Union County, for a light post installation project on the Lewisburg River Bridge.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be installing the post today on the bridge that carries Route 45 over the West Branch Susquehanna River.
Motorists can expect single-lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. weather permitting.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER