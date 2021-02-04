A developing wintry weather pattern over the next week, beginning Friday morning, could bring several days of snow, and dropping temperatures, said Bob Larson, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.
There will be light snow Friday morning, followed by a mild Saturday, and a potential for 3-6 inches of snow on Super Bowl Sunday, Larson said.
"This far out from Sunday it's hard to tell if a winter storm will hit Pennsylvania full on or track south, giving the state a glancing blow," he said. "Either way, it will be very cold on Sunday."
A fast-moving system coming out of the Ohio Valley and the Great Lakes will cross the Valley this morning, leaving a mix of snow and rain.
"This will not be a big snow event. But the morning commute might be tricky with roads being slick," he said. By afternoon today, temperatures will rise into the 40s.
The weekend starts dry, he said.
"A little bit chillier with high in the 30s," he said. "There is the potential for a snow event on Sunday. Our computer models have been all over the map. Suffice it to say there is a good chance of snow on Sunday, starting in the morning and lasting until late afternoon."
The bottom line, Larson said, "is it is not going to be a repeat of what we had earlier this week. But it bears watching."
A long-range pattern of storms is in AccuWeather's forecast as well, he said.
There "could be another snowstorm on Tuesday or mid-week," Larson said. "Temperatures are also looking to drop into the teens next week."