LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods announced that Taylor Lightman took over as program director June 1, succeeding Samantha Pearson.
Lightman is a Lewisburg native and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School. In his role with Lewisburg Neighborhoods, he will be responsible for the nonprofit’s operations such as events and activities as well as administrative duties including seeking funding sources, writing and submitting grants, preparing reports and assessments, and budgeting.
Lightman has a background in political organizing and a masters degree in Disaster Risk Management in Climate Change Adaptation from Lunds University in Sweden.
Pearson will remain with Lewisburg Neighborhoods through the end of June to assist Lightman in the transition.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods exists to promote cooperative efforts between neighborhood residents, the university community and Lewisburg Borough toward improving civic engagement, safety, communications, image, streetscapes and historic preservation. The organization’s priority efforts are the Bull Run Greenway, the Flood Impact Task Force, Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg, the River Town Team, Green Team, and Neighborhood Support.