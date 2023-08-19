LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police are investigating an act of vandalism along the mixed used path next to the Lewisburg Borough Office.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said 11 of 13 lights were broken this week along the path that parallels the railroad tracks next to Hufnagle Park near the borough office at 55 S. Fifth St. The lights were installed in 2021 and 2022 and are located on the ground illuminating the trees at night.
"We do have cameras that cover that area," said Lowthert. "We have turned that information over to the police."
It is about $3,500 worth of damage, he said.
The lights are not associated with the current construction project happening at Hufnagle Park, he said.
Lowthert declined to reveal any more details on those involved, saying he would let the police continue their investigation.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER