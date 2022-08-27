SUNBURY — Cameron Park will be illuminated tonight with small paper bags and candles to pay tribute to those who have been afflicted by cancer.
The 2022 Lights of Hope Across America Susquehanna Valley is scheduled for 5:30 to 8:30 tonight in Cameron Park along Market Street, Sunbury. The event is organized by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network state lead ambassador Donna Kemberling and legislative ambassador Kimberly Groves.
“Every bag tells a story,” said Kemberling. “Each bag honors who they are and who they were. Everybody has been touched by cancer in one way or another.”
Both Kemberling and Groves have families touched by cancer.
Kemberling’s father died of cancer when she was young and, in 2005, Kemberling’s husband, Dave, died of a rare form of cancer called sarcomatoid carcinoma three weeks after he was diagnosed. In the hospital, Kemberling told him she would physically attack cancer if she was able.
“This is how I’m doing that,” she said.
Groves’s daughter is a cancer survivor and her father passed away from cancer three years ago. She also started a Relay For Life team in the 2000s called Carol’s Crusaders for a friend who would later lose her battle with cancer. A family friend named Kenzy also died three years ago at the age of 17.
They expect about 200 bags at $10 a piece to be placed around Cameron Park. Bags can be purchased on site, and there are supplies available to decorate the bags for those who passed, those who survived and caregivers.
This year, a large portion of the bags are sponsored by the late Julia Huntington, who died of cancer in February. Last year she was honored as a survivor and will have a display dedicated to her this year, said Groves.
Prior to 2020, for 10 years, the event was held around the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., but the organizers canceled the singular event due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and instead spread the 47,000 bags across the nation. Cameron Park in the 12th Congressional District in Pennsylvania seemed liked the ideal local location, said Kemberling.
“The event brings excitement because we’re adamant against cancer,” she said. “It’s also a somber experience and a time to reflect over each bag and what that individual means to you.”
The Lights of Hope event is the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s signature fundraiser. It is the 12th anniversary of this event.
The nonprofit Network is the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society. For 20 years, they have worked to pass legislation and advance policy changes at every level of government that saves more lives from cancer.
Learn more at www.fightcancer.org.