A 19-year-old Limerick man has died from injuries suffered a crash early Friday morning in Montour County.
According to state police at Milton, Curtis Melville III died after being transported to Geisinger in Danville following the crash at 1:10 a.m. Friday.
State police report that Melville lost control of his Ford F-150 and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer parked in the rest area off-ramp of Interstate 80 eastbound in Liberty Township. The truck was operated by Temur Davronov, 40, of Philadelphia.
Police said Melville had to be extricated from the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at Geisinger.
An investigation into the crash continues.