The incumbent school board members of Line Mountain School Board both won their seats in the primary election on Tuesday.
Incumbent Linda Lou Gutkowski beat out newcomer Dr. Richard Huskey for one Region III seat. Gutkowski, who cross-filed, had 62 votes on the Democratic ticket and 232 votes on the Republican ticket. Huskey had 34 votes on the Democratic ticket.
Incumbent Dennis Erdman, school board director of Region II, ran unopposed. He received 377 votes.
Incumbent Michael Bordner, school board director of Region I, did not submit paperwork on the ballot for reelection, leaving his seat vacant if no one runs a write-in campaign.
The county received 28 write-ins on the Republican ballot and seven write-ins on the Democratic ballot.