MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members hired two social workers for the secondary school in Mandata on Tuesday night.
The hirings, approved unanimously by the five attending board members at the public meeting, complete the district's mental health initiative. They approved the employment of Trystanne Toczylousky at a salary of $38,395 and Amanda Snyder at a salary of $41,796 for a 195-day contract for grades five through 12.
"I'm very thankful to the board for their commitment," said Superintendent Dave Campbell. "They went one above what we asked for."
The elementary school already has three professionals — one mental health professional and two behavioral health workers — from Children's Service Center in Wilkes-Barre. The program comes at no cost to the district. The Center is funded through Count Medical Assistance dollars.
The two new social workers are funded through a 1-mill tax increase in the 2019-20 budget as well as not replacing a vacant art position, said Campbell.
There is also a K-12 social worker whose time has been consumed by individualized education plans. Additionally, there are three traditional guidance counselors who do not deal with mental health, and the district will be advertising for a full-time school psychologist to replace the part-time independent contractor who works with gifted and special education.
Students have always had stressors and traumatic events, but there are more students who need mental health counseling now than there were in the past, Campbell said.
Vice Chairman Dennis Erdman said he was happy with the social workers the board chose.
"These are on the lower end of the pay scale," he said. "We do have a great need."
In other business, district resident Brian Hipple asked the board to help with a transportation issue with his "catastrophically disabled" daughter. A van driver contracted through the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit no longer uses the dirt road leading to the daughter's home after it was deemed unsafe by school officials.
Campbell was hesitant to talk about the issue in public since it involved his underage daughter and her medical conditions, siting privacy laws and HIPAA violations. He and the father met to discuss the issue in another room during the meeting.