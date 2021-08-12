MANDATA — The new contract for busing services at Line Mountain School District in the upcoming school year is $1.4 million.
The school board at Tuesday's public meeting approved a contract with Marvin E. Klinger Inc., of Dornsife, to provide buses at an estimated price of $1,431,685.56 for the 2021-22 school year. The contract last year was $1,381,685.56 and for 2019-20 was $1,414,104.38.
"It was a unanimous yes, voted in a block vote, no discussion about it whatsoever," said Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli. "We have a great working relationship with Klingler's and hope to continue to for many years."
The contract for last year was also approved at the meeting.
"We approve the final amount of the contract after each and every school year," said Rosselli. "We begin the year getting an 'estimated cost' approved, and reconcile at the end and get the final amount approved. There could be additional costs or lower costs, it just depends on the year, but usually it is higher than the estimated cost we begin the year with."
This year it was a lesser cost due to the few days the district did not run the buses because students were off of school for the weeks after Christmas and Thanksgiving when the district held virtual learning to proactively slow the spread of COVID-19, said Rosselli.
With the retirement of Jane Wolfe, Superintendent Dave Campbell said Klinger's will be assuming the routing duties. Her hire date was October 10, 1973, he said.
The difference in pricing was not affected by the pandemic, she said.
"We are restructuring the way we do our bus routing due to the retirement of a staff member and Klinger's is providing us with additional routing services we used to do in house, and therefore we are paying additional money for these services," she said.
The district runs 21 buses for 39 routes. Most drivers have two routes for the elementary school and middle/high school, said Rosselli.