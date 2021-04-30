MANDATA — Four students in the archery program at Line Mountain School District placed in the top eight at the state competition in March.
Sophomore Trent Zartman, 16, of Dornsife, placed first in the high school boys and overall boys categories; eighth-grader Jacob Rebuck, 14, of West Cameron, placed third in the middle school boys category; freshman Casey Keiter, 15, of Dornsife, placed eighth in the high school boys category; and sophomore Cassie Laudenslager, 16, of Dalmatia, placed eighth in the high school girls category.
“It makes me feel great. It’s really indescribable,” said Zartman, who has been on the team since seventh grade. “I’ve drastically improved this year. I changed a little bit of my technique and my scores skyrocketed from there.”
Zartman, who goes archery hunting with his father and developed a passion for the sport, said he was “trying not to overthink the competition, stay calm and shoot like I normally shoot.”
The school district was awarded a $3,000 National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) grant from the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2014. NASP is a joint venture partnering with state education and wildlife management agencies to promote student education and participation in the sport of archery. The program’s focus is to provide international-style archery training in school classes for grades 4 through 12. The program launched in early 2015.
Over the last six years, the program has gone from 16 high school students to 50 students this year. Past teams have consisted of 75 to 80 students, said coach Amy Brosious.
The state competition consisted of an independent judge going from school to school to score each competitor. Each of the Line Mountain students who placed will compete in the national program by having another independent judge come in today. The national tournament ends on May 8.
“To me, it was like shooting at any other practice since there weren’t any other people watching,” said Laudenslager, on the team for four years. “It was just you and your other teammates. It was kind of relaxing.”
Keiter, on the team since sixth grade, said he wished he would have done better. He said he is not nervous about going into nationals.
Rebuck said he has been on the team since fifth grade and feels “pretty good” about his placement.
Brosious said the archery program has been a success since its inception with team members placing in competitions.
“I am absolutely proud of them,” she said. “Especially since it’s not an ordinary year. They didn’t get to do as many tournaments or practice as much this year, but to have four students place in the top 10 — one taking first place — is tremendous. They all worked really, really hard to get this far.”
Coach Laurie Johnson praised all the students involved in the program.
“With all the things going on, we appreciate all the kids who came out and practiced and who gave their all in a year that was rough,” said Johnson.
Zartman thanked both coaches for their support.