MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board members accepted the resignation of Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton on Wednesday.
At a public meeting on Wednesday night, the directors unanimously voted to accept the letter from Skelton, effective Oct. 29, as well as officially updated their COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan to switch back to voluntary masking. The board members and district solicitor Tony Michetti declined to comment on Skelton’s resignation.
“It’s a personnel matter,” said Michetti. “He resigned effective Oct. 29.”
Michetti said he has advised the board to not comment due to it being a personnel matter.
Skelton was hired on Aug. 13, 2014. His final salary with the district was $79,500, according to business manager Kaitlin Rosselli.
The letter was addressed to Superintendent Dave Campbell and notarized on Oct. 29. It had one line.
“I Bradley Skelton resign from my position as assistant principal and athletic director for the Line Mountain School District effective immediately,” Skelton wrote.
He personally turned it into the office on Oct. 29, said Michetti.
Campbell said he and the board are having discussions on what direction to go in finding a replacement, whether that’s an interim director or advertising the position. The topic will likely be on the agenda for the next meeting on Dec. 17.
Campbell said there is potential for two other administrators to retire before the next school year, so the leadership in the school could be vastly different by this time next year.
In other business, the board approved in a 6-1 vote a proposal to return to voluntary/optional masking and to discontinue contact tracing for traditional school-based contacts who are non-symptomatic.
“We believe these decisions have been thoroughly reviewed and are based on the hard work and efforts of our school district personnel,” Campbell read in a statement. “These data-driven decisions come from background support from employee leadership structures, the nursing department, the administrative team, and the school board. The district also calculated a component where this decision aligns with the majority viewpoint within our community.”
Additionally, he said, in discussions with other superintendents, “we have not once heard information that would lead the LMSD to believe that other districts are not experiencing similar data trends as well. We have been bracing for making this type of decision for a long time and feel the best time to move in this direction is now.”
Based on a communication from the governor’s office on Monday related to an anticipated Jan. 17 return to local decision making and the Nov. 10 Commonwealth Court’s decision in the Corman v. Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health determining the Aug. 31 order mandating masking void and unenforceable, the District is returning to the optional masking position set forth in the District’s Health and Safety Plan, Campbell said.
A school-based contact example would be a student or staff member who is either in need of quarantining simply due to proximity to another individual who was symptomatic or within the 48-hour window of having symptoms. Contacts such as these may occur as result of; where someone sat in the classroom, where they sat at lunch, where they sat on the bus, and what team/club/ they are on, Campbell said.
“Although the district has always attempted to function in the least intrusive manner in association with the CDC, and the PA DOH guidance, we have still quarantined nearly 400 individuals over the last 15 months. Over 98 percent of those individuals remained non COVID positive,” said Campbell. “So far this year, we have had to quarantine nearly 100 students. This has resulted in about 700 missed days of school for students and staff so far this school year. These statistical figures directly correlate to days missed by healthy individuals who never tested positive for COVID.”
The district will continue to quarantine individuals who are household contacts of a COVID positive person and in situations where students/staff have demonstrated symptoms in alignment with the COVID Screening Tool. Finally, the district may communicate with families of students when isolation and quarantine become necessary as per Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, Campbell said.
Director Linda Gutkowski was the lone vote against the adoption of the updated health and safety plan. She said her interpretation was that the mandate ended Dec. 4.
A ruling by Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon on Tuesday said that the order requiring masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities must expire Dec. 4. This ruling comes a week after her court threw out the statewide mask mandate and lifts the automatic suspension of that decision granted when Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration appealed to the state Supreme Court, according to the Associated Press.