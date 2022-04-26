MANDATA — Property owners in the Line Mountain School District will not see any tax increase for the third year in a row.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members approved a $21,365,480 general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year. The district’s millage rate has remained at 79.81 mills in the previous two budgets.
"I always try to budget for the worst possible scenario and work from there," said business manager Kaitlin Rosselli. "This budget calls for every budgeted penny to be spent."
Rosselli said she used $538,327 out of the district's $2.5 million allocation of the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund to fill the final hole in the budget.
Comparatively, the 2021-22 budget was $21.4 million.
The largest increase in expenditures is from health care, which is increasing by $110,322, and retirement, which is increasing by $19,904. Transportation is also increasing by $10,000 due to rising fuel costs and an increase of 0.2 cents per mile for van drivers, Rosselli said.
Salaries are dropping by $144,262, which decreased due to retirements and replacement of staff with lower-level matrix employees. Cyber charter school numbers are going down by $181,572, but they are not back to normal levels yet, Rosselli said.
Superintendent Dave Campbell also provided an update on hiring the replacements of two principals. Jeffrey Roadcap, principal of the high school, will retire on July 12 while Jeanne Menko, principal of the elementary school will retire on Oct. 12.
The first round of interviews for 18 candidates will be completed by the end of this week. Three to four individuals will be brought back for second-round interviews in May with the goal of hiring someone for each position by the next public meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 25.
Menko and Roadcap have a combined 62 years of experience between them. Menko has been with the district for 25 years and the principal for the last 11 years. Roadcap has been with the district for 15 years but has 37 years in public education.
Campbell praised Menko at the last public meeting and provided his comments on Roadcap at Tuesday's meeting. He said he hired Roadcap as one of his first duties as superintendent.
"Thank you for being a trusted confidant," said Campbell. "I'm going to miss you."