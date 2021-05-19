MANDATA — The Line Mountain School Board passed a $21.4 million budget for 2021-22 without a real estate tax increase.
The $21,451,069 spending plan originally had a $901,000 hole between expenditures and revenue that was filled money from the fund balance instead of raising property taxes. The budget passed unanimously 8-0 at Tuesday night's public meeting, marking the second year in a row without a tax increase.
"The unknown variables due to COVID-19 made it harder to predict where we end up," said business manager Kaitlin Rosselli. "It's because of the uncertainty. We don't know what to expect. Things change so rapidly and we didn't want to put our a budget that were too ambitious."
The goal is to not dip into the fund balance as much as they have budgeted, said Rosselli.
In December, the school board adopted a resolution to not raise taxes above the index recommended by the state. The Act 1 index is 4.2 percent, which means the district would have been only able to raise property taxes by 3.35 mills for the 2021-22 budget.
The district's millage rate is 79.81 mills. Raising taxes to the maximum level would bring taxes to 83.16 mills. One mill is worth approximately $76,500 an additional 3.35 mills would bring in an additional $256,275 in revenue, Rosselli previously said.
The three largest increases in expenditures are salaries by $462,682, benefits by $235,495 and tuition to charter/cyber school by $363,064. Transportation is also increasing by $10,000, Rosselli said.
Local revenue is down by $96,000 because the current real estate collection rate dropped from 96 percent to 93 percent due to COVID-19 job loss, incomes lowered and inability to pay taxes on time, said Rosselli.
The state revenue is at $11.4 million and federal revenue is $693,000, bringing total revenue in at $20,549,966, said Rosselli.
The district has already used $289,000 in recovery money for COVID-19 expenses and expects $3.9 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief over the next two years, she said.
Board President Troy Laudenslager said Rosselli is doing a "fantastic job" and is "on top of everything."
"She had good recommendations and we're pleased with the budget preparations," he said.
The board did not increase taxes for the 2020-21 budget.
In other business, the board approved Patty Troutman as board secretary effective July 1 to June 30, 2025, at a salary of $1,500.00 per year; and Diehl, Dluge, Michetti and Michetti as solicitor for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at an hourly rate of $125.