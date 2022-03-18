TREVORTON — Students at Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton are doing acts of kindness for the community and others.
Students were recognized for making positive changes during an assembly on TEAMS last week. Harper, the superhero, spoke about her super power of helping. Callie Rissinger, a fourth-grader who is a Girl Scout, spoke about a drive she was spearheading; a collection of items to help the residents of Mountain View. Callie is working on her Girl Scout badge and wanted to do an act of kindness for the elderly, many of whom have no visitors or relatives, according to school counselor Carol Kruskie.
"Children cannot learn about kindness by just talking or thinking about it," said Kruskie. "It must be practiced, just like math or riding a bicycle. Kindness helps children feel good about themselves. When we think of others first, we are not putting our wants and needs ahead of the group. One fourth-grade girl recently said she felt happy when she helped another student. Kindness helps us connect with others and helps us have a greater sense of belonging in our school."
Fourth-graders decorated boxes for the Mountain View items and for a collection of used prescription glasses that will be donated to the Lion’s Club, she said.
The school worked with the Susquehanna Valley United Way to bring more kindness to the school. Fourth-graders read "Yellow Gets the Blues" by Will Baylor, a local author, in each classroom. The United Way donated the books, stickers, masks and signs for the school. The children colored pictures and gave them to people they thought were kind, said Kruskie.
The elementary school is also having a Mini Thon to earn money for Four Diamonds. This organization pays for all treatment for children with cancer. Four Diamonds is affiliated with Penn State Hershey Hospital. Students will read books and people may make donations for each book they read. The last day for the drive is March 23.
Mini Thon will be celebrated March 25 at the school. To donate to the Mini Thon collection, visit fourdiamonds.donordrive.com/event/linemountainesminithon. Look for a teacher’s name and find a student. Students are listed in alphabetical order by their first names for those who do not know the teacher's name.
"Participants of the Line Mountain Elementary School Mini-THON 2022 are joining more than 90,000 students across the country to help conquer childhood cancer," according to the Four Diamonds website. "In the U.S., 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year — that’s two classrooms of kids every day."
Dollars raised by Line Mountain Elementary School Mini-THON 2022 support some of the latest breakthroughs in childhood cancer research. Having a better understanding of how cancer works will help Four Diamonds’ researchers develop new, more effective treatments to test through clinical trials and save more lives, according to Four Diamonds.