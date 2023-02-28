MANDATA — Line Mountain School Board members approved hiring two district alumnae as mental health care workers for two schools.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the six attending board members unanimously approved the hiring of 2016 graduate Cheyenne Esch and 2010 graduate Jillian Kaminskie as social/mental health care workers at salaries of $40,500. Esch, who will start March 13, will oversee the middle school grades of five through eight while Kaminskie, who will start April 10, will oversee the elementary grades of kindergarten through fourth.
"There are kids struggling with multiple things in life," said Superintendent Dave Campbell. "We believe in providing them with opportunities to see someone. It's a very proactive approach for the kids."
The two employees put the district's mental health care workers up to four with one in the high school and one in district-wide special education as well as three guidance counsellors. Campbell said the district had nine candidates for the two positions.
Esch, who has bachelor of arts degrees in addiction and mental/health and criminal justice, worked for the Northumberland County Children & Youth Services for two years. She also worked as substitute teacher in special education at the district.
Kaminskie has worked for the Dauphin County Children & Youth Services for the last eight years. She said she worked with newborns out of the hospitals to 18-year-olds, and she goes into homes on a daily basis.
"My main job has been working with kids in foster care," said Kaminskie. "My job is to reunify those children with their parents. Those parents have to work hard to get those children back in their care."
Elementary Principal Kyrie Ciborowski said she is excited to have Kaminskie.
Campbell said the district is still seeking a reading specialist for the middle school.
In other business, the school board members approved:
A purchase of 24 wireless microphones and accessories through Eslinger Lighting Inc, of Enola, at a cost of $24,521.80, under COSTARS contracts.
Stone Valley Seeders, of Dalamta, to provide services to the athletic fields to include fertilization, grub, crabgrass and broadleaf control, winterize, oversight and rolling of goal areas at a cost of $11,000.
The retirements of head custodians William Dubb, effective June 29, and Linda Swineharts, effective Aug. 9; and kindergarten aid Patricia Geise, effective May 25. The board also approved the employment of Jamie Seger as a custodian retroactive to Feb. 1 at an hourly rate of $18.