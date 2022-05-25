MANDATA — The graduation ceremony at Line Mountain High School has been moved to Thursday night.
@dailyitem @thenewsitem @WKOK1070 @JustinLStrawser Due to the expected weather to move in Friday evening, and at the wishes of all 93 graduating seniors, the 2022 Line Mt. HS Graduation ceremony is being moved up one day to Thursday, May 26th at 7:30pm inside Eagle Stadium.— Line Mt. School Dist (@linemtsd) May 25, 2022
Due to expected weather on Friday evening, the 93 members of the graduating class of 2022 and school leaders decided to move the ceremony to Thursday night.
The ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. inside Eagle Stadium.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER