MANDATA — Line Mountain School Board members hired a counselor and a teacher aide at Wednesday night's public meeting.
Chad Romig will be the elementary school counselor at a salary of $44,000 while Cheyenne Esch will be the special education teacher aide at $12.50 an hour.
Romig, of Elysburg, currently works at Midd-West Middle School as a guidance counselor.
"I'll be going from middle school to elementary," said Romig. "I'm super excited about it. I really feel elementary kids is where my true passion is. I'm happy to be here at Line Mountain. I know I have really big shoes to fill as well. I'm certainly up for the challenge."
In other business, the board also approved the resignation of Jane Taylor, a secretary at the elementary school, effective Aug. 31. She started at the district in 1988 as a substitute teacher and became the full-time secretary in 1997.