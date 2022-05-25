MANDATA — Line Mountain School Board members on Wednesday night hired four new administrators for the 2022-23 school year.
Dwain Messersmith will be the high school principal, Kyrie Ciborowski will be the elementary school principal, Christine Shearn will be the principal/director of curriculum and Dane Tarantelli will be the athletic director. The positions were left vacant due to retirements and resignations.
"We got some good people coming," said Superintendent Dave Campbell. "They will all fit well. They're bringing their experience from different areas and fresh ideas."
A hiring committee consisting of 17 people interviewed 20 total candidates for the elementary and high school principal positions alone, said Campbell.
Jeffrey Roadcap, principal of the high school, will retire on July 12 while Jeanne Menko, principal of the elementary school will retire on Oct. 12. The educators have a combined 62 years of experience between them. Former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton resigned in October amidst criminal accusations that he was using district funds to fund personal home improvement projects.
Ciborowski, with a salary of $85,000, will start July 1. She said she is an Overlook resident and a teacher at Shamokin Area School District.
"I know I have big shoes to fill," said Ciborowski. "I've been told I'm her (Menko's) clone, or we share vibes, so I'm really excited to get in and get started."
Shearn, with a salary of $85,000, both start July 1. She has spent the last nine years as a sixth-grade reading teacher and high school Title I coordinator at Line Mountain.
"I'm excited to move into this role," she said. "I've had some great role models along the way."
Tarantelli, a social studies for the last two years at Line Mountain, will have an annual stipend of $10,000.
"I want to thank all the administration and school board to be allowed to be put in this position," said Tarantelli. "I hope to represent Line Moutain proudly, and direct the athletics with as much respect and integrity as possible."
Messersmith, an assistant principal at Dauphin County Technical School in Harrisburg, was approved for a salary of $97,000 and will start upon release from his previous employer. He was unable to attend the meeting due to his child graduating from high school.