TREVORTON — Lindie Fuller will send a child off to school for the first time this fall at Line Mountain School District.
On Wednesday, Fuller, of Herndon, brought her daughter Mackenzie, 5, to the second day of kindergarten registration at Line Mountain Elementary School in Trevorton. If nothing changes between now and the first day of school, the 50 incoming students will be a record smallest class.
“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Fuller. “It means she’s starting the next phase of her life. I’m not nervous. We have a good school district. I know a lot of people in the district, and she will be well taken care of.”
Fuller said her daughter is nervous about starting school. While she does attend preschool, Mackenzie is nervous about riding the bus and being apart from her parents for such a long day.
“She is excited to meet new friends,” said Fuller. “She’s a social butterfly. I think she’ll get into the groove and love it.”
Elementary Principal Jeanne Menko said kindergarten registration consists of bringing parents and students in to discuss the school year. Students are evaluated with hearing, sight, medical concerns, reading and other basic skills, and what they can do over the summer to prepare for the new school year.
“This is the first step to make parents and children feel more comfortable,” said Menko. “It gives parents a chance to ask questions. If we know ahead of time, we can put things in place prior to the school year to get a head start on making it a better school year for everyone.”
David and Loretta Dreibelbes, of Herndon, are raising their grandchildren Coda, 5, and Chandler, 6. Chandler went to kindergarten last year and Coda is headed there this year.
“Chandler is more outgoing. Coda is more introverted. He goes to Head Start and that brought him out,” said Loretta. “This makes me feel younger.”
David said they knew what to expect because of sending one child to kindergarten already.
Local data from Line Mountain shows a fluctuating student enrollment for kindergarten students since 2010-11 with a peak of 107 students in 2011-12. The latest registration numbers show that the district has 50 students registered for the 2022-23 school year.
Menko said Superintendent Dave Campbell and the school board members are discussing the best way to have class alignments in 2022.