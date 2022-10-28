MANDATA — Longtime Line Mountain assistant football coach Darwin “Shubby” Marquette said he was surprised and honored to be recognized by Line Mountain School District on Tuesday night.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the Line Mountain School Board unanimously voted in favor of naming the press box at the high school Eagle Stadium after Marquette, a decision met with applause from the public. Superintendent Dave Campbell then presented the coach with a framed portrait for his house.
"I never knew anything about it," said Marquette, a coach for 61 years. "My wife told me they wanted to see me on Tuesday. It makes me feel great. They've been so great to me. I can't thank them enough — the school board, the boosters, everybody in the school, naturally the kids."
Marquette, who turns 79 in November, starred as a quarterback, running back and defensive back for Trevorton High School Red Devils when their biggest rival was Mahanoy Joint. The two schools merged in 1967 to become Line Mountain.
Marquette's coaching career began as an assistant in the Trevorton midget program right out of high school in 1961. After one year, the head coach resigned and Marquette was asked to take over. He stayed in that position for about 25 years. From there, he joined head coach Harvey Boughner's staff with the Red Devils. Marquette joined the staff at the start of the jointure, first working with Joe DeAntona and coaching for every head coach since then, except for one season (2004) when Shawn Liotta was the head coach. Liotta left after one season, Marquette returned the next year and never left.
He served as the Eagles' head coach in 1997 after Mike Buriak Sr. left, but demoted himself back to the assistant, which is the position he has been in until the current day. He also served as an assistant to former boys basketball head coach Lance Adams.
Marquette is still coaching even through some health issues. He said his future as a coach depends on how he feels next year, he said.
Mike Carson, a former teacher and former football coach, said Marquette "is a great coach, a great man and an even more wonderful human being."
"What you did tonight is something that will be remembered by Shubby for the rest of his life," said Carson. "Anyone that played for him and coached with him will remember as long as they're alive as well."