TREVORTON — The students at Line Mountain Elementary School raised more than $4,800 during its MINI-THON 2022 event.
"Each grade's classroom were in a competition to earn a snowball fight," said elementary Principal Jeanne Menko. "The two classes in each grade level that brought in the most money will participate in a snowball fight using cloth snowballs. They will be treated to cookies and milk after the snowball fight."
The students had their snowball fights this week, Menko said.
The final total was $4,801.69. The date was March 25.