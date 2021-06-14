Line Mountain's softball team made a first-inning run stand up on Monday, beating Williams Valley 1-0 to advance to the program's state championship game.
The Eagles avenged an earlier loss to the Vikings in the regular season to reach Thursday's PIAA 2A final at Penn State.
Kya Matter threw a two-hit shutout for Line Mountain on Monday, striking out 19. She also scored the game's only run in the top of the first inning.
Matter reached on an error to lead off the game, stole second and scored on an RBI single by shortstop Brooke Novinger. That was all Matter needed the rest of the way.
Matter shut down the Vikings, who won the first meeting with the Eagles, 14-5 in April. Williams Valley had scored at least seven runs in its first three state playoff games, including 19 and 16 in the first two rounds.
Line Mountain is now 22-3. It will meet either Union City or Ligonier Valley in the title game at 11 a.m. Thursday. The other semifinal was scheduled to begin at 2:30, but has been delayed by the weather.