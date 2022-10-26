MANDATA — The Line Mountain School District received a $2,500 donation from Dick's Sporting Goods in Selinsgrove to use for expenses incurred by student athletes.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Trish Reed, Noel Heckert and Katie Stieley visited the district and presented the check to the school board and Superintendent Dave Campbell.
"Right after I joined the company, Dick's Sporting Goods saw there was difficulty in supplying youth sports and making sure kids had the equipment and things they need to play different sports," said Reed, administrative assistant and recruiter. "They started the Sports Matter program."
The funds will be used for students who show a need in purchasing equipment for the sports they want to play. Campbell said not being able to afford equipment often prevents families from allowing students to participate.
Dick's also donated $2,500 to Milton Area School District.
Campbell thanked Dick's for the generosity.
"We're very grateful," said Campbell.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER