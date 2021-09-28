MANDATA — Parents and residents of Line Mountain School District pushed back against mask mandates on Tuesday night.
Seventeen people attended the public meeting to voice their opinions about students being mandated by the state to wear masks in school, some asking the school board to defy the state and let parents make decisions for their own children.
“We as citizens are the ones, the majority, who should be making the rules,” said Matt Shaffer, of Lower Augusta Township. “If we feel this is what’s best, if personal choice is best, if this is what we desire as taxpayers, that’s what the vote should be.”
The order, which went into effect Sept. 7 and applies to all K-12 schools and child care facilities in Pennsylvania, requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Further guidance from the state Department of Education shows that a student must have a medical condition to opt out of masks.
Shaffer said he is expected to be tolerant of gender identity, pronouns and other people’s decisions to wear masks.
“When does personal choice come into play? When can we express that?” said Shaffer.
“Masking is no longer an issue of safety, but rather an issue of freedom,” said Brian Baumert, a resident of Jordan Township and junior high wrestling coach.
The issue, he said, is causing division.
Marcia Rebuck said “everyone from the border” is being brought into communities without being mandated to wear masks or get vaccines.
“It’s not right, it’s our country,” she said.
Rebuck said she is worried that “illegal children” being enrolled in Line Mountain would not be mandated to wear masks like American citizens.
Solicitor Tony Michetti explained that he has advised the school board to comply with the mask mandate. He said there are pending lawsuits in federal court that could determine the future of the mandate.
Michetti, Superintendent Dave Campbell and Board President Troy Laudenslager said it comes down to liability if they willingly defy a mandate and someone gets sick or dies as a direct result of them not following the mandate or law.
Laudenslager, who was one of two school board members not wearing masks, said he thinks the mask mandate is overreach but is willing to let the legal process play out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.