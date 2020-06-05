The salutatorian of Line Mountain’s Class of 2020 assured his fellow graduates on Thursday evening that nothing in life is guaranteed, especially after such a difficult educational year.
Salutatorian John Masser spoke to his classmates in a pre-taped speech during a 45-minute video stream of the graduation ceremony through Indianapolis-based company Herff Jones, in collaboration with StageClip and MarchingOrder. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, students were not permitted to have an in-person ceremony.
“When we left school on March 13, none of us knew that would be our very last day of school,” said Masser. “We all made it through and learned very important life lessons: Change and the ability to tackle life’s situations are necessary.”
The 101 members of the class learned not to take everything for granted, but instead cherish every moment, he said.
“Our class should be able to withstand any hardship and be able to make up for every situation,” he said.
Valedictorian Dillion Bohner said it was hard to believe that high school ended so abruptly.
“I know that every class younger than me has heard these words hundreds of times, but make sure that you make the most of the time you have here because, said Bohner. “I can now say from experience, that it goes by way too quickly and when it ends all you can do is look back in awe and wonder where the time went.”
The class is full of athletes, scholars, artists, musicians, mechanics and everything in between, he said.
“Most importantly we have shown time and time again that we are resilient and flexible and never let any obstacles get the better of us,” said Bohner. “Because of this, I am confident that everyone graduating today will be able to achieve greatness in whatever they plan to do. I wish luck to everyone here whether you plan to go to college, enter the workforce, enlist in the military, or anything else.”
Class President Lillianna Feliciano encouraged her classmates to always remember where they came from. Feliciano, also the student council vice president, was one of three students to help plan and set up the curbside pickup for diplomas, projects, gifts and other materials at the school in the morning and early afternoon prior to the graduation ceremony.
Graduates and their families drove up to the front entrance, accepted their materials and looped out of the parking lot, then picked up their personal yard signs before leaving the campus.
“Today is a little bit stressful and I’ve been losing sleep over it,” she said at the school. “It’s been different, but I learned to adapt when so many things changed for our senior year. Overall, it’s very special. It’s more personal in a way, but still not exactly the same. It’s still very special no matter what.”
Feliciano, who is headed to Bloomsburg University for nursing, praised the administration for allowing them to have the event.
“They’re working really hard,” she said. “I’m very thankful for them and all they’ve been doing.”
Sara Simpson, 18, of Trevorton, said she came with the Ferster family to pick up her materials.
“I wish we actually had our graduation, but at least we get something,” she said.
One student named Cody Ebersole, 18, who volunteers as a firefighter with his stepfather Todd Mace arrived at the school on Thursday afternoon on a Hickory Corners and Community Fire Company truck.
The graduation video also had words from Principal Jeffrey Roadcap and Superintendent Dave Campbell. Each students’ name and picture flashed across the screen followed by a montage of photos with songs.